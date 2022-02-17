What’s Worth Watching: ‘Pose,’ ‘Paris Is Burning,’ ‘Kimi’ and ‘Severance’

“Pose” (2018), starring the Emmy-winning Billy Porter, is set near the outset of the AIDS crisis and explores New York’s African American and Latino ballroom world of the 1980s and 1990s and the rise of yuppie culture through the eyes of individuals in every level of society.

Now in its third and final season, “Pose” is available on Netflix.

‘Paris Is Burning’ (1990)

Throwing focus back a few decades, “Paris Is Burning” follows several prominent figures who were active in the ballroom scene later dramatized in “Pose.” Heavily referenced in shows like “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the documentary features drag icons including Dorian Corey, Pepper LaBeija, Venus Xtravaganza and Octavia St. Laurent, among others. “Paris Is Burning” is available on Netflix.

‘Kimi’ (2022)

In a not-so-far-in-the-future world where every word, written or spoken, is recorded, an agoraphobic “audio stream interpreter” named Angela (Zoë Kravitz) spends her days decoding flagged phrases that the AI processors can’t quite manage to transcribe. All is business as usual until one night while sifting through audio files, Angela stumbles across a recording that seems to contain evidence of a violent crime.

She hurries to report the suspicious file, but, apart from her AI assistant Kimi, no one, it seems, will listen to her. Terrified but intent on finding justice for the mysterious victim, Angela resolves to leave as she realizes that there’s only so much she can do from the safety of her apartment. “Kimi” is available on HBO Max.

‘Severance’ (2022)

A group of office workers agree to undergo a procedure that medically severs their memories of work and home life. They can’t recognize each other in the outside world, and they can’t remember their friends or families during work hours. But as glitches start to manifest, the group can’t help but worry about what it is they’re spending their days in the office doing.

“Severance” is available on AppleTV+.