Cajun-inspired seafood boil restaurant Yummy Crab coming to Spokane

Yummy Crab, a Cajun-inspired-seafood-boil restaurant chain, is expanding to the Pacific Northwest with its first location to open in Spokane.

Yummy Crab owner Lee Zhang signed a lease with Spokane-based Goodale & Barbieri for a 4,000-square-foot space at 1723 N. Division St.

Renovations will be underway soon to convert the space, formerly occupied by Burger King, into Yummy Crab, which is anticipated to open in about three months, Zhang said.

Zhang owns five Yummy Crab restaurants in North Carolina, Michigan, Iowa and Illinois.

Spokane’s lack of a Cajun-inspired-seafood-boil restaurant sparked a decision to bring the Yummy Crab concept to the Lilac City, Zhang said.

“I have friends in Spokane, so that’s why I know this town and decided to open a new Cajun seafood boil restaurant here,” he said. “I don’t see anybody who has this kind of restaurant in Spokane.”

Yummy Crab specializes in seafood boil combinations that pair mussels, crab, clams, shrimp, lobster tail and crawfish with corn-on-the-cob, eggs and potatoes, Zhang said.

Patrons can customize seafood boils with garlic butter, lemon pepper and Cajun sauce, and select a spice level from mild to extra hot.

Yummy Crab also offers fried seafood and chicken baskets and a variety of appetizers, including popcorn shrimp, oysters, hush puppies, onion rings and fries.

Yummy Crab’s Spokane location will also serve beer and wine, Zhang said.

Zhang plans to employ 15 people at the restaurant.