Chiefs drop road game to Thunderbirds 3-1

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane Chiefs are pushing for a spot in the Western Hockey League playoffs, but Friday’s result in Kent showed once again that there is a clear separation between the top handful of Western Conference teams and those at the bottom.

KENT, Wash. – The host Seattle Thunderbirds beat the Chiefs 3-1 on Friday, Seattle’s ninth win in 11 games against Spokane this season.

Seattle improved its Western Hockey League record to 29-11-4-1 as it chases Portland and Everett in the U.S. Division standings. The Thunderbirds are 33 points ahead of the Chiefs (13-29-3-1) and 32 points ahead of Tri-City, which also lost Friday night.

Spokane, Tri-City and Victoria are jostling for the eighth and final playoff spot in the conference.

Chase Bertholet scored early against the T-Birds – his team-leading 17th goal of the season – to give the Chiefs a 1-0 lead. But 8 minutes later, Jordan Gustafson answered to tie the game. The T-Birds added two goals in the second period .

Spokane plays at Tri-City on Saturday and at Portland on Sunday to close out its road trip.