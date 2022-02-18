Deputies continue to look for information on body found on side of the road in Spokane Valley

Deputies continue looking for witnesses or information about the body found on the side of the road in Spokane Valley earlier this week.

A man was found dead on the 14100 block of East Fourth Avenue at about 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Initially, investigators believed it may have been a hit-and-run, but after a closer examination of the man, no signs of trauma were observed, a sheriff’s office news release said Friday.

Investigators contacted several neighbors but didn’t find any witnesses or evidence, they said.

Deputies are continuing to search for witnesses or surveillance videos. They asked that anyone living in the immediate vicinity review their surveillance footage.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.