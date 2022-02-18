‘A big deal’: Fairchild will host international soccer tournament at Mead’s Union Stadium

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Fairchild Air Force Base has been selected to host an international military women’s soccer tournament in Spokane in July and has chosen Union Stadium in the Mead School District for the site of the games.

The 13th Annual Conseil International Du Sport Militaire Women’s World Cup is set for July 9-24, and all games will be free and open to the public. Teams from 10 countries will compete for a chance to play in the championship game on July 22.

The Conseil International Du Sport Militaire, also known as the International Military Sports Council, was founded in 1948 in the wake of World War II and includes 140 countries that field men’s and women’s teams in a variety of sports. The mission of the program is to promote friendship among soldiers around the world.

“This is a big deal for Fairchild,” said 92nd Air Refueling Wing Commander Col. Cassius Bentley III. “This is a big deal for Spokane.”

The round robin-style tournament will include games at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. There will be three teams from the Americas, three European teams, two teams from Asia and two teams from Africa. As the host country, the U.S. will have a team, as will the defending champions, Brazil. The remainder of the teams are competing in a selection process, which should be complete by the end of March.

Lt. Col. Jeremiah Kirschman, Deputy Commander of the 92nd Mission Support Group at Fairchild, has been organizing the tournament after submitting the successful bid to host the event. He played on and now coaches the All-Air Force Men’s National Soccer Team and U.S. Armed Forces Men’s National Soccer Team.

“We were so lucky we were selected,” he said.

Kirschman said he explored different locations for the tournament, including facilities at local universities, but found that they were booked or otherwise unavailable. Union Stadium, which includes an artificial turf field, was the perfect fit, he said. The fact that there are three natural grass soccer fields just to the north was also a bonus.

“When I looked at Union Stadium, I was just blown away,” he said.

Most of the time, games in the international military tournament are held on military bases, but German Army Maj. Rudi Fell, president of International Military Sports Council Sports Committee Football, said he’s glad this World Cup is not.

“We’re happy that we’re out of the barracks and in the city,” he said. “It will be a very nice competition here.”

Mead School District Superintendent Shawn Woodward said the district is proud to help Fairchild host the tournament and he hopes it will be something the community can celebrate.

“It’s an honor to partner with the Air Force on this,” he said. “Now, honestly, more than ever, we need to have a celebration.”

It’s no accident Union Stadium, which was completed in the fall of 2020 at Market Street and Farwell Road, was built to be able to host bigger events, said Mead School District Executive Director Ned Wendle.

“This was designed to be big enough to host a professional soccer game,” he said.

The tournament won’t conflict with school events because it takes place in the summer, Wendle said. The stadium also hosted Gonzaga University’s graduation ceremony last year and is proving its utility, he said.

“We’ve been getting quite a bit of outside interest in our facility,” he said.