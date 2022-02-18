Cache Reset
Five-star Marquis Cook visiting Gonzaga for Santa Clara game

UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 18, 2022

Gonzaga Kennel Club members loose their minds against San Francisco, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 in the McCarthey Athletic Center. (Dan Pelle / The Spokesman-Review)
By Theo Lawson theol@spokesman.com(509) 939-5928

Another five-star prospect will be visiting Gonzaga this weekend, adding to the spectacle that will be Saturday’s home finale against Santa Clara.

One week after California prospects Jared Cook and Dusty Stromer took their official visits to Gonzaga, Mookie Cook will continue his recent campus tour with a stop in Spokane.

Cook, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound small forward, told Sports Illustrated in the “Mookie Cook Blog” that he’d be taking his official visit to Gonzaga this weekend and tweeted Friday morning, “Gonzaga!! I’ll be on campus this weekend for an official @ZagMBB.”

Last month Cook narrowed down his list of finalists to nine schools, including Gonzaga, Oregon, Arizona, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan, Texas Tech, and UCLA.

Cook, an Oregon native who played at Portland’s Jefferson High before transferring to Compass Prep in Arizona, visited the Ducks last weekend after taking his first official visit to Kentucky in October. He told SI he plans to visit Memphis on March 8 and will be setting up visits with Kansas and UCLA.

The five-star prospect is considered the nation’s fourth overall prospect, the seccond-rated small forward and the top recruit in the state of Arizona. Cook indicated he could release a top five list this summer and told SI, “I could see myself committing before my senior season starts, but I just have to see how things go.”

