Former Washington State football players Frankie Luvu, River Cracraft agree to new NFL contracts

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Frankie Luvu is staying put after his brightest season yet. River Cracraft found a new home in the sun.

The two Washington State football products agreed to NFL contracts Thursday. Luvu, a linebacker, signed a two-year extension worth about $9 million with the Carolina Panthers, according to ESPN. Cracraft a special-teamer/wide receiver, inked a futures deal with the Miami Dolphins, the franchise announced.

Luvu played a key reserve role on the Panthers’ defense and shined on their special-teams units. He received two All-Pro votes for his special teams efforts and finished his first season in Charlotte with 43 tackles, including eight for loss, three fumble recoveries and a blocked punt.

He played approximately 70% of the team’s special-teams reps and started four games at outside linebacker. Luvu had started four games combined over the past three seasons with the New York Jets, who didn’t re-sign him after the 2020 campaign.

Luvu landed with the Jets in May 2018 as an undrafted free agent after starting 22 games for the Cougars at the “rush” linebacker position and recording 110 tackles as a collegian from 2014-17.

Cracraft played sparingly for the San Francisco 49ers over the past two seasons, but started one game at receiver in 2020 and returned a few punts. He was put to work on special teams this season and appeared on over 100 punts and kickoffs. Cracraft flipped between the active roster and practice squad for two years with the Denver Broncos after a memorable career at WSU. The crafty pass-catcher registered 2,701 yards and 20 touchdowns on 218 receptions between 2013-16.