Lithium battery likely to blame for fire at Spokane Waste to Energy Facility. Here’s how to dispose of them safely

A lithium battery that was thrown in the trash is believed to be the cause of a fire that started Wednesday night inside the city of Spokane’s Waste to Energy Facility, according to a city news release.

The fire did not cause any damage and there were no injuries, Spokane fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said.

On National Battery Day, which was Friday, the city reminded residents to take the time to dispose of lithium batteries safely.

People can take batteries to the household hazardous waste drop-off area at the Waste to Energy Facility, 2900 S. Geiger Blvd., or to the Spokane County transfer stations at 3941 N. Sullivan Road and 22123 N. Elk-Chattaroy Road.

The city said residents can also put them in a clear plastic bag and place them on top of their garbage cart so a driver can collect them. Or, they can check out the regional waste directory to determine where else batteries can be recycled and disposed.

Lithium batteries are found in many household items like smart phones, laptops, watches and lawn and power tools because they provide a significant amount of energy and are rechargeable, the release said.