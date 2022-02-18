On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 18, 2022
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series
8:30 a.m.: Qualifying, Daytona Speedway FS1
11:30 a.m.: ARCA: Lucas Oil 200, Daytona Speedway FS1
2:30 p.m.: Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300 FS1
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Illinois at Michigan St. ESPN
9 a.m.: TCU at Baylor ESPN2
9 a.m.: Boston College at Syracuse ESPNU
9 a.m.: Xavier at UConn Fox 28
9:30 a.m.: Texas Tech at Texas ABC
10 a.m.: Alabama at Kentucky CBS
11 a.m.: Auburn at Florida ESPN
11 a.m.: Morgan State at Howard ESPN2
1 p.m.: Tennessee at Arkansas ESPN
1 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia Tech ESPN2
2 p.m.: Georgetown at Villanova Fox 28
3 p.m.: Florida State at Duke ESPN
3:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho……………………………………..SWX
3 p.m.: Drake at Loyola Chicago ESPN2
3 p.m.: Duquesne at St. Bonaventure ESPNU
5 p.m.: Kansas at West Virginia ESPN
5 p.m.: Oregon State at Arizona State ESPN2
5 p.m.: DePaul at Seton Hall FS1
6 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga Fox 28/Root
7 p.m.: BYU at Saint Mary’s ESPN2
7 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona ESPN
7 p.m.: Colorado at Stanford ESPNU
7 p.m.: Washington at UCLA FS1
Lacrosse, college men
5 p.m. TBA ESPNU
Softball, college
7 a.m.: UCLA vs. Auburn ESPNU
1 p.m.: Texas vs. UCLA ESPNU
Fishing
5 a.m.: SiteOne Bassmaster Elite FS1
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational Golf
Noon: PGA Champions: Chubb Classic. Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational CBS
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: All-Star Saturday Night TNT
Soccer, men, EPL
7 a.m.: Chelsea at Crystal Palace USA
9:30 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City NBC
Winter Olympics
1 a.m.: Women’s biathlon……………………………………………..USA
2 a.m.: Alpine skiing (team event)………………………………….USA
3 a.m.: Figure skating (pairs free skate)………………………………………USA
5:10 a.m.: Men’s curling (bronze-medal game)………………………. CNBC
6 a.m.: Two-woman bobsledding………………………………. USA
9 a.m.: Men’s and women’s speedskating……………………………………..USA
10:30 a.m.: Men’s curling (gold-medal game)…………….USA
11:30 a.m.: Speedskating; biathlon; cross-country skiing……….NBC
2 p.m.: Women’s curling (bronze-medal game)……….. USA
5 p.m.: Figure skating (pairs); bobsled……………………………NBC
5 p.m.: Men’s cross-country skiing………USA
5:05 p.m.: Women’s curling (gold-medal game………………………CNBC
8:10 p.m.: Men’s hockey (gold-medal game)……………………………….USA
8:30 p.m.: Figure skating (skating showcase)….NBC
10:30 p.m.: Women’s cross-country skiing……USA
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho 700-AM/92.5-FM
5:45 p.m. Lewis & Clark at Whitworth 1230-AM
6 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga 1510-AM
Basketball, college women
1 p.m.: Gonzaga at BYU 790-AM
3:45 p.m.: Lewis & Clark at Whitworth 1230-AM
All events subject to change
