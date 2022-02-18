The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 18, 2022

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series

8:30 a.m.: Qualifying, Daytona Speedway FS1

11:30 a.m.: ARCA: Lucas Oil 200, Daytona Speedway FS1

2:30 p.m.: Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300 FS1

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Illinois at Michigan St. ESPN

9 a.m.: TCU at Baylor ESPN2

9 a.m.: Boston College at Syracuse ESPNU

9 a.m.: Xavier at UConn Fox 28

9:30 a.m.: Texas Tech at Texas ABC

10 a.m.: Alabama at Kentucky CBS

11 a.m.: Auburn at Florida ESPN

11 a.m.: Morgan State at Howard ESPN2

1 p.m.: Tennessee at Arkansas ESPN

1 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia Tech ESPN2

2 p.m.: Georgetown at Villanova Fox 28

3 p.m.: Florida State at Duke ESPN

3:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho……………………………………..SWX

3 p.m.: Drake at Loyola Chicago ESPN2

3 p.m.: Duquesne at St. Bonaventure ESPNU

5 p.m.: Kansas at West Virginia ESPN

5 p.m.: Oregon State at Arizona State ESPN2

5 p.m.: DePaul at Seton Hall FS1

6 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga Fox 28/Root

7 p.m.: BYU at Saint Mary’s ESPN2

7 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona ESPN

7 p.m.: Colorado at Stanford ESPNU

7 p.m.: Washington at UCLA FS1

Lacrosse, college men

5 p.m. TBA ESPNU

Softball, college

7 a.m.: UCLA vs. Auburn ESPNU

1 p.m.: Texas vs. UCLA ESPNU

Fishing

5 a.m.: SiteOne Bassmaster Elite FS1

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational Golf

Noon: PGA Champions: Chubb Classic. Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational CBS

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: All-Star Saturday Night TNT

Soccer, men, EPL

7 a.m.: Chelsea at Crystal Palace USA

9:30 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City NBC

Winter Olympics

1 a.m.: Women’s biathlon……………………………………………..USA

2 a.m.: Alpine skiing (team event)………………………………….USA

3 a.m.: Figure skating (pairs free skate)………………………………………USA

5:10 a.m.: Men’s curling (bronze-medal game)………………………. CNBC

6 a.m.: Two-woman bobsledding………………………………. USA

9 a.m.: Men’s and women’s speedskating……………………………………..USA

10:30 a.m.: Men’s curling (gold-medal game)…………….USA

11:30 a.m.: Speedskating; biathlon; cross-country skiing……….NBC

2 p.m.: Women’s curling (bronze-medal game)……….. USA

5 p.m.: Figure skating (pairs); bobsled……………………………NBC

5 p.m.: Men’s cross-country skiing………USA

5:05 p.m.: Women’s curling (gold-medal game………………………CNBC

8:10 p.m.: Men’s hockey (gold-medal game)……………………………….USA

8:30 p.m.: Figure skating (skating showcase)….NBC

10:30 p.m.: Women’s cross-country skiing……USA

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho 700-AM/92.5-FM

5:45 p.m. Lewis & Clark at Whitworth 1230-AM

6 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga 1510-AM

Basketball, college women

1 p.m.: Gonzaga at BYU 790-AM

3:45 p.m.: Lewis & Clark at Whitworth 1230-AM

All events subject to change

