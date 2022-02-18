Prep roundup: West Valley boys; girls advance to District 8 2A finals

Roundup of Friday’s district and state basketball action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys

West Valley 72, Clarkston 44: Rosko Schroder hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 points and the Eagles (18-4) eliminated the Bantams (13-7) in a District 8 2A semifinal at University HS. West Valley plays Pullman in the district title game on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Arena. Turner Livingston had 14 points for WV and Grady Walker added 13. Xavier Santana led Clarkston with 12 points.

Pullman 85, Shadle Park 62: Jaedyn Brown scored 26 points and went 5-for-6 on 3-pointers and the Greyhounds (19-2) beat the Highlanders (6-16) in the other semifinal. Jake Wilcox led SP with 21 points, including three 3-pointers.

Idaho

Lake City 51, Post Falls 46: The Timberwolves (21-1) beat the Trojans (4-18) in an Idaho 5A District 1-2 first-round game. Lake City faces Lewiston in the district title game on Tuesday.

Lewiston 51, Coeur d’Alene 46: The visiting Bengals (17-5) beat the Vikings (14-5) in an Idaho 5A District 1-2 first-round game. Coeur d’Alene faces Post Falls in an elimination game on Tuesday.

Girls

West Valley 74, Rogers 31: Chloe DeHaro scored 17 points, Aliyah Henry added 16 and the Eagles (18-2) eliminated the Pirates (3-18) in a District 8 2A semifinal at University HS. West Valley faces Clarkston in the district title game on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at the Arena. Sydney Vining led Rogers with 14 points.

Clarkston 64, Pullman 24: Kendall Wallace, Erika Pickett and Eloise Teasley scored 12 points each and the Bantams (15-6) eliminated the Greyhounds (7-14) in the other 2A semifinal. Elise McDougle led Pullman with 12 points.

Idaho

Boise 45, Lake City 25: Ella Nelson scored 16 points and the Brave (21-3) beat the Timberwolves (21-4) in a 5A State semifinal at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Kamryn Pickford had 10 points for Lake City, which shot 16% for the game. Lake City plays Rigby in the state third-place game Saturday at 11 a.m. at Ridgevue HS.

Post Falls 66, Rocky Mountain 36: Capri Sims totaled 22 points and 11 rebounds and the Trojans (19-8) topped the Grizzlies (12-15) in a 5A State consolation game at Mountain View HS. Post Falls advances to the consolation final against Thunder Ridge on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Ridgevue HS.

Middleton 50, Sandpoint 45: The Vikings (19-7) beat the Bulldogs (12-10) in a 4A State consolation game at Mountain View HS.

Fruitland 72, Kellogg 63: Abbi Roubidoux scored 35 points and added eight assists and the Grizzlies (18-6) beat the Wildcats (13-7) in a 3A State consolation game at Eagle HS. Hailey Cheney led Kellogg with 28 points and 12 rebounds.

Notus 64, Wallace 48: Victoria Ortega scored 18 points and the Pirates (17-4) topped the Miners (16-6) in a 1AD1 State consolation game at Columbia HS.

Jaden House totaled 25 points and seven rebounds for Wallace.