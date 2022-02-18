The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Sheriff: Officer injured, suspect killed in Chehalis

UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 18, 2022

Associated Press

Associated Press

CENTRALIA, Wash. – Authorities say a man being sought by Pierce County detectives was fatally shot in Chehalis, Washington, on Friday after stabbing a police officer.

KOMO reported detectives were in Chehalis to arrest a 32-year-old man for investigation of second-degree child rape.

As deputies approached the residence, the Lewis County Sheriff’s office says the man appeared to reach for a weapon. A Pierce County deputy fired a gun and the man ran off.

Law enforcement responded and a K9 was able to locate the man just after 12 p.m.

While making contact with the man, the sheriff’s office says the man stabbed a Centralia Police Officer in the head and back. Officers from the Centralia Police Department then shot and killed the man, according to the sheriff’s office.

The officer who was stabbed was taken to an area hospital for surgery and is in stable condition.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is the primary investigating agency however, the Chehalis Police Department, Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington State Patrol are all assisting.

