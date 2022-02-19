District tournament roundup: Lakeside boys, Colville girls win crossovers; Liberty boys, Colfax girls earn 2B titles

Roundup of Saturday’s district tournament action from across Eastern Washington.

Boys District 6/7 1A crossovers

Lakeside 99, Chelan 96 (OT): Kole Hunsaker scored 34 points, went 16 for 21 from the free-throw line and added eight assists, and the Eagles (16-9) eliminated the visiting Mountain Goats (16-8). Dayne Kreuch added 26 for Lakeside. Dylan Jay led Chelan with 33 points and nine 3-pointers.

Quincy (20-3) eliminated Colville (17-6) in the other crossover.

District 7 2B

Liberty 66, Colfax 57: Lincoln Foland scored 17 points with three 3-pointers, Tayshawn Colvin added 15 and the Lancers (19-2) beat the visiting Bulldogs (18-4) in the district title game. John Lustig led Colfax with 32 points and four 3-pointers. Northwest Christian (14-9) beat Lind-Ritzville/Sprague (14-10) in the third-place game.

Girls District 6/7 1A crossovers

Colville 66, Omak 51: Ashne’a Anderson scored 26 points, Mckenna Reggear added 20 and the Crimson Hawks (17-3) eliminated the Pioneers (4-8). Cashmere (17-1) beat Riverside (5-13) 65-24 in the other crossover.

District 7 2B

Colfax 76, Liberty 39: Asher Cai scored 17 points, Harper Booth added 13 and the Bulldogs (19-1) beat the Lancers (18-3) in the district title game. Teagan Colvin led Liberty with 24 points. St. George’s (15-9) beat Reardan (14-9) 46-33 in the third-place game.

Idaho

Lake City 59, Rigby 46: Kendall Pickford scored 15 points, Kamryn Pickford added 13 and the Timberwolves (22-4) beat the Trojans (19-7) in the State 5A third-place game at Ridgevue HS.