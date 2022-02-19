Mat Classic XXXIII: Bryan Newby captures 182 title, leads Deer Park to second-place State A finish

By Dave Weber For The Spokesman-Review

TACOMA – Sophomore Bryan Newby calmly claimed his first State A wrestling championship with an overtime win at 182 pounds as Deer Park finished second at Mat Classic XXXIII on Saturday at the Tacoma Dome.

The excitement of Newby’s victory was tempered a bit for the Stags, who saw two-time state champ Nathan Gregory miss out on a third crown.

Newby entered overtime locked in a 1-1 defensive struggle with Montesano’s Mateo Sanchez but quickly recorded a takedown that gave him the title 3-1.

“We’ve been working all season to have Bryan wrestle with more calm and control,” Deer Park coach Ryan Jorgenson said. “We knew he was capable of this. He dealt with an ankle injury early on but battled through it. Most kids don’t handle injuries very well but he did”

Newby, successful in his first overtime of the season, didn’t let himself get too impressed by the title, saying he had bigger goals ahead, such as the March national club wrestling tournament.

As thrilling as the finish of Newby’s match was, the end of Gregory’s was heartbreaking.

Seeking a third state title, he was tied with freshman Kiyanno Zuniga of eventual champion Toppenish with time running out in regulation when Zuniga abruptly took him down a second before the buzzer to win at 126.

“I thought I was wrestling good, I thought I pushed the pace well,” Gregory said. “He caught me with a counter. He had a great game plan.”

With his high school career over and college at Southeastern University in Florida looming, Gregory wouldn’t let one slip up define his years at Deer Park, crediting the wrestling team and overall community with changing his life for the better after he was bullied at a previous school.

“I’m frustrated, but I’ve really got to thank the Deer Park community, especially the Jorgenson family,” he said. “I was in a dark place when I transferred over from Lakeside and they saved me. It’s always bigger than than wrestling.”

Jorgensen appreciated how Gregory matured throughout high school.

“He always had the wrestling part down, but he’s matured a lot, developed into a leader.”

Lakeside’s Kimball Rippy also won a 1A title. The senior downed Toppenish freshman Anthony Nava 6-2 at 220 pounds.

In the girls meet, University’s 105-pounder Libby Roberts earned a state title.

In 1B/2B competition at 106 pounds, Reardan’s Preston reached the final but was pinned by Lake Roosevelt’s Rodger Cate in the third round.