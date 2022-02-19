Mat Classic XXXIII: North Central’s Kenndyl Mobley wins third state title; Mead captures 3A crown

By Dave Weber For The Spokesman-Review

TACOMA – North Central’s Kenndyl Mobley wrapped up his high school wrestling career with his third state championship while University’s Q’Veli Quintanilla and Shadle Park’s Zach Lopez recorded their second at Matt Classic XXXIII on Saturday at the Tacoma Dome.

Meanwhile, three Spokane schools dominated the 3A team competition, with Mead capturing the championship with 236 points.

University and Mt. Spokane finished third and fourth, respectively.

“Obviously, I’m really happy for our guys. We’ve got a great group of kids,” Mead coach Phil McClean said. “Every tournament we went to it felt like we got the tar beat out of us and then we win the tournament.”

McClean was thrilled to see how well Spokane-area schools fared.

“It’s really cool, it’s really beneficial,” he said. “We made each other better all year long, pushing each other. You had to be ready.”

Mobley won every title he could during his four-year career, only missing out last season after Mat Classic was sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It feels good. I kind of did it my own way this year,” he said after an 8-2 decision over Stanwood junior Tyler Rhue. “Our coaching system kind of changed, so I went my own way a lot.”

Quintanilla, University’s exceptional junior 145-pounder, long had a goal of matching his older brother’s reign as a four-time state champion.

When that was nixed by the pandemic after a title as a freshman, he mixed in a national championship at the prestigious Fargo (North Dakota) meet in 2021 instead.

“He’s got bigger goals,” University coach Ryan Montana said.

Quintanilla, who thrashed Thomas Rhodes 22-7 for a technical fall, elaborated.

“My family’s competitive. We always build each other up for success, but there’s always bragging rights. I got a Fargo title out of the COVID year and I figure that equals a state title. I’m grateful that my team and family and friends were with me every step of the way.

“It was hard.”

