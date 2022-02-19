NO. 1 GONZAGA 81, SANTA CLARA 69
UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 19, 2022
FG FT Reb SC Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Braun 12 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 2 2
Justice 33 1-7 2-2 0-2 1 1 5
Vrankic 33 3-10 0-0 0-5 2 2 6
Pipes 30 10-12 3-4 0-0 1 2 27
J.Williams 35 4-12 6-8 0-6 6 3 15
Bediako 25 2-3 2-2 3-10 0 4 6
Stewart 12 0-5 2-2 0-1 0 1 2
G.Williams 11 1-4 0-0 0-1 1 0 2
Holt 10 2-3 0-1 2-4 0 4 4
Tongue 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-58 15-19 5-29 12 19 69
Percentages: FG .414, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 6-11, .545 (Pipes 4-5, J.Williams 1-1, Justice 1-3, G.Williams 0-1, Stewart 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bediako, Holt, Vrankic). Turnovers: 9 (J.Williams 4, Pipes 2, Vrankic 2, Stewart). Steals: 4 (Stewart 2, Pipes, Vrankic). Technical Fouls: None.
FG FT Reb GONZAGA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Timme 30 9-18 4-7 3-9 3 0 23
Bolton 31 6-11 3-3 1-4 1 3 18
Graves 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Lang 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Nembhard 37 7-15 2-2 1-6 8 3 21
Holmgren 30 3-9 3-4 4-10 1 3 10
Strawther 22 2-5 0-0 1-3 1 4 6
Hickman 18 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Watson 16 0-2 3-4 3-7 1 4 3
Sallis 9 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-67 15-20 13-40 15 18 81
Percentages: FG .403, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Nembhard 5-9, Bolton 3-7, Strawther 2-5, Timme 1-2, Holmgren 1-5, Graves 0-1, Lang 0-1, Sallis 0-1, Watson 0-1, Hickman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Holmgren 5, Timme). Turnovers: 7 (Nembhard 3, Watson 2, Holmgren, Sallis). Steals: 3 (Graves, Hickman, Timme). Technical Fouls: None.
