Sophia Ressler: Bear Hunt Debacle Undermines Wildlife Commission’s Credibility

By Sophia Ressler

By Sophia Ressler

Bullying, threats and what one former commissioner calls “a political quagmire” over Washington’s controversial spring bear hunt have radically undermined the credibility of our state’s Fish and Wildlife Commission.

The good news: Three newly appointed commissioners just joined the panel, which sets policy for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The newcomers’ most important task will be proving that the commission respects Washington’s wildlife and the views of its conservation-minded majority – and that state officials can’t be bullied into reversing thoughtful decisions that anger a handful of extremist hunters.

The new commissioners – and everyone in our state – should be deeply troubled by the events of the past few months.

Back in November, a tie vote resulted in the postponement of the 2022 spring bear hunting season. Four commissioners wanted more information and a meaningful discussion. They asked for details on the management rationale for the hunt and how it impacts vulnerable newborn cubs.

The wildlife commission also heard from experts and many members of the public who voiced concern over the possibility of bear cubs being orphaned when mother bears are shot.

Those are reasonable questions and concerns. Bears emerging from their dens are vulnerable as they struggle to gain weight after winter hibernation. This time is particularly challenging for mother bears, who must feed their cubs. That’s why Washington has been one of just a handful of states with bears that allows a spring hunt.

But instead of the commission overseeing reasonable discourse, extremist hunting groups were permitted to steer the conversation.

And steer it they did, threatening the lives of the commissioners who had simply requested further information and conversation. Hunting groups used social media to say that the commissioners who voted against the hunt should be “hung” and employed sexist tropes against Commissioner Lorna Smith, calling her “hysterical,” “emotional” and a “nasty woman.”

Unfortunately, these threats worked. They were part of what led Commissioner Fred Koontz to resign, which allowed a new vote on Jan. 22. That vote granted a petition that will begin another rulemaking and comment period for the 2022 spring bear season. Pro-hunting commissioners hope to start the spring hunt just a few weeks later than usual.

Even if you know nothing about spring bear hunting, which is inherently cruel, goes against fair chase principles and serves no legitimate management purpose, you should care that our decision makers are engaged in such a blatant exploitation of the rule-making process.

This should not be occurring in a state that dearly values wildlife and healthy ecosystems. Our wildlife commission should be managing our natural resources not just for the hunters – a tiny percentage of the state’s population – but for everyone in Washington.

A few days after the Jan. 22 vote, Gov. Jay Inslee appointed three new commissioners, including two to seats that had been expired for over a year. We believe these commissioners are principled and caring, and we hope they’ll chart a better course.

But every wildlife commissioner should hear from all Washingtonians on this decision – not just from hunters. We need to reach out to the Fish and Wildlife Commission before March 12 and explain how we feel about spring bear hunting, reasoned and ethical decision making, and our love for the amazing places and creatures that make this state so special.

Sophia Ressler is a third-generation Washingtonian and staff attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity who works to protect wolves, bears, orcas and other endangered or persecuted wildlife in Washington state.