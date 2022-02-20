100 years ago in Spokane: When a brother and sister fell through ice on the Spokane River, a heroic railway agent made a daring rescue

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Percy Roberts, 8, and Helen Elizabeth Roberts, 6, decided to wander down to the banks of the Spokane River and play on the ice near the Washington Street bridge.

Suddenly, Helen fell through the ice with a shriek. Percy went to his sister’s rescue, grabbed her hand and pulled her out.

Then the ice gave way beneath him.

Helen’s screams attracted the attention of Special Agent H.A. Boyes of the Great Northern railway.

Boyes ran to the scene and pulled Percy to safety. He bundled both siblings up in overcoats and called the emergency hospital.

There, they were placed in bed under blankets until they warmed up.

“Gee, I’ve gone and spoiled our Sunday clothes,” Percy said, “and I wonder what papa and mamma will say.”

“Don’t worry,” Special Agent Boyes said. “I’ll go home with you and explain to your papa and mamma.”

From the arson beat: Night foreman Percy Cook was alone in the R.M. Wade and Co. garage at 5 a.m. when two “thugs” entered and assaulted him.

He was knocked partially unconscious and, when he came to, the garage was ablaze. He was barely able to stagger out of the building.

Fifteen Ford autos were almost totally destroyed and nine other badly damaged. Cook was treated for a blow to the head and smoke inhalation.

Also on this date

(From the Associated Press)

1792: President George Washington signed an act creating the United States Post Office Department.