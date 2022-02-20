A Grip on Sports: It’s hard to get riled up when you know the temperatures will fall next week just as college hoops will supply some heat

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Some mornings are harder than others. In a lot of different ways. How about today? Let’s just say when you see the red numbers of the bedroom clock switch from 3:43 a.m. to 3:44, you know what type of day it’s going to be.

• And we were right.

Of course we awoke at the usual time. Creatures of habit – me – always do. And the puppy has a tendency to lie across our face at the same time each morning, which enforces said habit. (We give thanks everyday it is the 16-pound dog that does that and not the 100-pound one. He just waits until there is room on the bed and then plops down, leaning against the small of your back.)

Anyhow, we dragged our self out of bed on this more-than-OK late February Sunday morning and started running down stories. After brewing coffee. Strong coffee, of course.

What we couldn’t run down, however, is the interest (or ability) to find something to write about this morning. Something that riled me up enough to pound on the keyboard for an hour or so. Something we think you might find interesting to read. (The picture from the Gonzaga game we picked to accompany these words seems to encapsulate our mood this morning. Thanks Herb Sendek.)

The Olympics? So yesterday. College hoops? So everyday. Baseball? Football? Golf? Tennis? Heck, soccer? Nah. Nothing that caught our eye.

The one thing we could write about is still a bit too painful, a little too personal to open up about, but we will at some point. Just not today.

Instead we will let the writing of others, from the S-R group that covers the Zags to the Associated Press writer in Calgary that had to watch the Flames play the Kraken, fill up your time this morning.

When you finish, we recommend you batten down the hatches. Today will be the last day in the 40s for while around these parts. Winter has decided to give us one more swift kick in the rear, via an Arctic blast. Oh, goody. See you tomorrow. When the heater will be working overtime.

Gonzaga: The Senior Night festivities were well attended. Though it’s obvious the Zags did not play their best game. Jim Meehan has the game story and Tyler Tjomsland the photo report. … Theo Lawson took care of the difference makers and the most high-profile of the attendees, a trio of Gonzaga grads now playing in the NBA. …Theo also covered the morning news the Bulldogs were the overall No. 1 seed in the first bracket reveal. … The folks in the office took care of the recap with highlights. … We watched at home as Greg Heister and Richard Fox presented the game in our living room. And then wrote our TV Take. … The women were in Provo, where BYU once again locked down their offense in a 63-39 loss. Jim Allen has the game story and another piece on how the dominating defeat impacts the program. … There is also a photo gallery from the game, courtesy of the Deseret News. … Around the WCC, Saint Mary’s is the clear No. 2 after the Gaels handed BYU a devastating defeat in Moraga. The Cougars’ at-large hopes are teetering.

WSU: The Cougars don’t play USC until tonight but that doesn’t mean Colton Clark took the day off, Hardly. He has this story on Michael Flowers’ heart-breaking life journey that has led him to Pullman. … The Trojans’ Drew Peterson has improved immensely this season. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college basketball, if you have a question, maybe Jon Wilner answers it in his Mercury News mailbag. … Undermanned UCLA still had enough to take care of Washington, winning 76-50 in Pauley Pavilion. … Arizona had just enough to hold off an Oregon team that actually looked in Tucson like what everyone thought the Ducks would look like all season. … Oregon State hardly showed up in another defeat, this one at Arizona State. … Don’t look now, but Tad Boyle’s Colorado team is playing well. The Buffs won at Stanford. … Utah also won at California. … In football news, the conference commissioner emphasized one point after playoff expansion was voted down last month. The Pac-12 would vote for any expansion plan. And yet it turns out it was one of three conferences that voted no. What gives? … Another day, another Oregon football position preview.

EWU: Vic Wallace Sr., the former Eastern Washington police chief and avid fan, died recently. Former Eastern SID Dave Cook has this in-depth obituary. … Around the Big Sky, Weber State has been struggling lately and lost again last night, 83-79 to visiting Northern Colorado. … Last-place Sacramento State handed Idaho State a loss. … Portland State defeated Northern Arizona.

Idaho: The Vandal men did it again, rallying from a 14-point first-half deficit and defeating visiting Eastern Washington 79-70. Peter Harriman has the story. … Peter also covered the first game of the Saturday doubleheader, in which the Vandal women ended Eastern’s winning streak.

Whitworth: The Pirates earned a share of the Northwest Conference regular-season title with a 90-87 victory over Lewis & Clark.

Preps: The quantity of athletic events Saturday was overwhelming. In Spokane, the District 8 playoff basketball games decided the final berths to state. Dave Nichols was in the Arena and covered all the games. … Around the area, other district basketball games dominated the landscape and Dave has a roundup of those games. … Over in Tacoma, the State wrestling tournaments came to a conclusion with Mead winning the 3A title and Deer Park coming up just short in the 1A ranks.

Chiefs: Tri-City handed visiting Spokane a 4-3 overtime defeat.

Mariners: Is the M’s roster good enough to make the postseason?

Seahawks: The Rams went all-in and won a Super Bowl. The Hawks say they have done the same thing but the results haven’t followed.

Kraken: To put it one way, Seattle handed host Calgary its ninth consecutive win. Or you could say the Kraken lost, 2-1, to a better team.

• It was impossible to sleep last night. Lots of different reasons ranging from a dog with issues, our own inability to put some Saturday disappointment in the rearview mirror and a way-too-late-night Reacher binge watch with the family. We’re paying the price many different ways. It might be time to retire. For real. Until later …