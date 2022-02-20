Kids express ‘artistic side’ at Black History Month-themed art clinic

About a dozen children put their artistic thoughts to canvas Saturday in a Black History Month-themed art and storytelling clinic organized by The Way to Justice.

Camerina Zorrozua and Virla Spencer founded the Spokane nonprofit in 2020 to address the barriers facing people who have been negatively impacted by the justice system, according to its website. They can help people qualify for a driver’s license if theirs has been suspended or revoked, and can provide help after a conviction by having them expunged, reducing legal fees and more, a brochure says.

“One thing that we are learning is whether we know it or not, we are all artists,” Spencer said. “And so a lot of those, if not 100% of those kids in there, have experienced some type of trauma. And when you experience trauma, you need to be able to have a way to be able to release that trauma.”

Enter paint, brushes and canvases.

“We chose art because we wanted it to be a platform for them to be able to release whatever it is that they’re holding onto, a way to be able to deal with their trauma.”

Spencer said getting the children through the door on a Saturday was half the battle.

“We want to be able to hold a space where they are welcome to come in and be who they are,” she said.

The children selected pieces of art that resonated with them. One piece, for example, was a painting of former president Barack Obama.

Deon Kinsey, a 15-year-old, said he was “goin’ with the flow” and painted a black cross with a white background. He said the cross is a symbol of God, in whom he believes .

He said he wanted to express his “artistic side,” so he attended Saturday’s “youth empowerment” clinic at The Way of Justice building, formerly the Martin Luther King Jr. Center on the South Hill.

“I like art, but I don’t consider myself an artist,” Kinsey said.

Messiah Lockhard, 13, painted a large green eye at the center of her canvas, with a solid green background and six small hearts. Green is her favorite color, said Lockhard, who is Spencer’s daughter.

“It’s like the third eye seeing the creative things in life,” Lockhard said.

Spencer said the organization has held other youth empowerment programs before, such as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, but never one that focused on art. The event was funded by an Empire Health Foundation grant.

“We wanted to make sure it was held in Black History Month so that people understand and know there is history there,” Spencer said.

“There is no American history without Black history,” she added.

The children received a Way to Justice shirt, Way to Justice bag with an art kit inside, canvases and a $25 gift card.