The Dirt: Construction progresses on SEL circuit board facility in Idaho; developer laying groundwork for second phase of Douglass Legacy Park on the West Plains

Construction is progressing for Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories’ circuit board plant in Moscow, Idaho.

Contractors have installed roofing, concrete walls and mechanical and electrical systems in the 162,000-square-foot plant located on U.S. Highway 95.

More than 500 tons of steel beams, columns, joists and decking were delivered to the site during the past three months to form the building’s second floor and roof, according to a company release.

Earlier this month, the company received the first shipment of manufacturing equipment from Germany and Israel that will be used for automated optical inspection in the high-tech facility.

SEL is storing the equipment at its Pullman campus, where employees will use it for training until the Moscow facility is complete, according to the company.

“It’s an interesting time to be sourcing equipment abroad, given current global supply chain challenges,” John Hendrickson, senior engineering manager, said in a statement. “But we’re working closely with our suppliers and have been able to stick to the timeline.”

The project is estimated to cost more than $60 million, according to the company.

SEL anticipates its Moscow plant will be operational by January 2023.

SEL is the project contractor. Spokane-based Wolfe Architectural Group is designing the plant.

Other companies involved in the project include Spokane Valley-based Divcon Inc. and Tombari Structural Products of Spokane, Bar A Construction, of Chattaroy, and Billings-based American Steel.

SEL, headquartered in Pullman, invents, designs and builds digital products and systems that protect power grids around the world.

Douglass Legacy Park Phase 2 moves closer

Spokane developer Harlan Douglass is laying the groundwork for the second phase of the Douglass Legacy Park on the West Plains.

Spokane-based Architectural Ventures recently submitted an environmental review with the Washington State Department of Ecology in preparation for grading the 63-acre site at 5010 S. Thomas Mallen Road, east of Amazon’s fulfillment center.

The second phase of the industrial park will consist of 10 buildings with a total of more than 604,000 square feet of space, according to the environmental review.

The Douglass Legacy Park, when complete, will have 15 buildings with nearly 1.5 million square feet of space on 127 acres for warehouse, manufacturing, nautical and aerospace tenants.

Two buildings at the park are fully leased, with 75,000 square feet available in a third structure, according to the project’s website.

Site grading, utility installation and roadway developments are slated to begin in the spring, according to the environmental review.

Building permit issued for Sunleaf Apartments

The city of Spokane Valley issued a building permit last week for the Sunleaf Apartments.

The 12,400-square-foot apartment building will contain 12 units at 15707 E. Fourth Ave.

Spokane-based Fusion Architecture is designing the project. T.W. Clark Construction, of Spokane Valley, is the project contractor.

Spokane County Assessors Office records indicate 4th and Sullivan Investments LLC, whose principal is T.W. Clark Construction owner Steve Sunleaf, purchased the site for $299,000 in May.

The permit valuation is $1.75 million, according to the application.