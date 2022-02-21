Brad Paisley announces June 26 concert at Northern Quest; Gina Chavez at Gonzaga on March 4; David Archuleta cancels tour

Country music star Brad Paisley has joined the 11th Annual Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert lineup at Northern Quest Resort and Casino’s BECU Live outdoor concert venue, announcing his return date to the headliner stage on Sunday, June 26.

Paisley has sold more than 11 million albums since his 1999 debut album “Who Needs Pictures,” and the 2001 Grand Ole Opry inductee has won three Grammy Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards and two American Music Awards.

Paisley’s many hits include “Waiting on a Woman,” “She’s Everything,” “Mud on the Tires,” “When I Get Where I’m Going” (a duet with Dolly Parton), “Remind Me” (a duet with Carrie Underwood)” and “Whiskey Lullaby” (a duet with Alison Krauss). Paisley’s recent duet with Jimmie Allen, “Freedom Was a Highway,” hit No. 1 this month, becoming Paisley’s 20th top single.

I’ve seen Paisley in concert a handful of times in Las Vegas, and he is a must-see performer. Tickets, at $89, $99, $109 and $129 before taxes and fees, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at northernquest.com. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and all concerts require guests ages 16 and younger to be accompanied by an adult.

Previously announced Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concerts headliners are Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket on June 18, the Avett Brothers on July 15, Goo Goo Dolls with Blue October on July 22, the Australian Pink Floyd Show on Aug. 14 and Sam Hunt on Sept. 17.

Gina Chavez

Queer and Latinx award-winning artist and 2020 Latin Grammy nominee Gina Chavez will perform at Gonzaga University’s Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. Chavez and her five-piece band mix influences from North and South American countries for a funky sound and perform in Spanish and English.

Chavez has won 12 Austin Music Awards, including Female Vocalist of the Year in 2019 and Austin Musician of the Year in 2015. She and her band have performed in 12 countries and worked as U.S. State Department cultural ambassadors. Her latest bilingual album is titled “Up Rooted,” and she recently performed on NPR’s “All Things Considered.”

Chavez runs Niñas Arriba, a college fund she and her wife co-founded for young women in gang-dominated areas of El Salvador. She is featured alongside Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce and Dolly Parton in Southern Living’s “100 Extraordinary Women Who Have Left Their Incredible Mark on the South and Beyond.”

Chavez is the third performer in MWPAC’s “Season in the Spotlight.” Tickets start at $21. Info: gonzaga.edu/ticketcenter.

David Archuleta

On the heels of postponing his OK, All Right tour, season 2 “Star Search 2” winner and season 7 “American Idol” runner-up David Archuleta has officially canceled his tour, citing a ruptured vocal cord. Archuleta announced on Instagram that “after lots of thought and consideration with my team and the venues, we have decided to cancel the OK, All Right tour.”

Archuleta had hoped that 10 days of vocal rest would allow him to restart performances, but he wrote, “I’m going to follow the doctor’s guidance on how long it will be. … It’s going to require a lot more time than I originally anticipated.” Archuleta had postponed a number of concerts, including one set for the Bing Crosby Theater on Feb. 17.

Archuleta recently posted an emotional 51-minute video on Instagram discussing his intention to live a more authentic life as a gay man. Archuleta, 31, came out in June and discussed being torn between being a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and his sexuality. “I can no longer … pretend like everything’s fine,” he said.