News >  Crime/Public Safety

Driver killed in crash near Davenport

UPDATED: Mon., Feb. 21, 2022

By Greg Mason gregm@spokesman.com(509) 459-5047

The driver of a vehicle that lost control and crashed Monday along U.S. Highway 2 near Davenport in Lincoln County has died, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol .

Davenport resident Ruthie J. Massie, 21, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado east around 12:40 p.m. on U.S. 2 near the railroad tracks coming into Davenport when she lost control and rolled off the roadway into a field. Troopers said the vehicle landed upright facing the opposite direction.

Massie, who was not wearing a seat belt, died from her injuries. Her five passengers, four 11-year-old girls and one 10-year-old girl, were injured in the crash, according to state police. Only the 10-year-old was wearing a seat belt, WSP said. State police said the children suffered minor injuries.

Monday saw heavy snow through Monday morning into the early afternoon across the Inland Northwest.

The crash remains under investigation. Troopers said no drugs or alcohol were involved.

