Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren named WCC Freshman of the Week for ninth time

UPDATED: Mon., Feb. 21, 2022

Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) drives the ball against the Santa Clara Broncos during the second half of a college basketball game on Saturday, Feb 19, 2022, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won the game 81-69. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) drives the ball against the Santa Clara Broncos during the second half of a college basketball game on Saturday, Feb 19, 2022, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won the game 81-69. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
By Theo Lawson theol@spokesman.com(509) 939-5928

Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren is now a nine-time winner of the West Coast Conference’s Freshman of the Week award.

Coming off one of his best rebounding efforts this season against Pepperdine, followed by a strong defensive outing against Santa Clara, Holmgren picked up the award for the fifth time in six weeks and ninth time overall.

In Gonzaga’s 86-66 win at Pepperdine on Wednesday, Holmgren scored 18 points while matching his season-high with 17 rebounds. The Minnesota native also had four blocks – the 13th time this season he’s had at least that many in a single game.

Holmgren followed with his 10th double-double of the season three days later against Santa Clara, scoring 10 points to go with 10 rebounds in an 81-69 win that clinched a regular-season WCC title for the Zags. He blocked five more shots against the Broncos, bringing his season total to 85. 

For the season, Holmgren’s nearly averaging a double-double with 14.4 points per game and 9.6 rebounds per game. He’s averaging a double-double in WCC games, however, with 16.0 ppg and 10.9 rpg. Among WCC players, Holmgren ranks sixth in total scoring, second in rebounding and first in blocked shots.

Although Holmgren wasn’t as efficient as he’s been, shooting 9-of-20 from the field against Pepperdine and Santa Clara, he’s still the conference leader in total field goal percentage at 62% while shooting 44.6% on 3-pointers.

Saint Mary’s guard Tommy Kuhse was named the WCC Player of the Week after scoring 22 points in the Gaels’ win over San Francisco before pouring in a career-high 25 points against BYU.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Follow along with the Zags

Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.

Top stories in Gonzaga basketball