Snow blankets the Inland Northwest on Monday morning; strong winds and cold up next

Snow blanketed the Inland Northwest on Monday morning after a storm brought as much as 5 inches to some areas.

The storm moved in early Monday morning with snow starting to fall at about 5 a.m., said Steve Bodnar, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Spokane.

“It’s still coming down pretty good,” Bodnar said at 7 a.m.

Less than an inch fell on much of the West Plains while more Southern areas like Rockford had 5 inches of snow as of 7 a.m., Bodnar said.

“It’s not going to be really widespread,” Bodnar said. “Some areas are only going to get a trace, some are going to get that inch, inch and a half.”

The southern part of Spokane Valley and Spokane’s South Hill should expect the most snow for the immediate Spokane area.

Snow until about 1 p.m. Monday as the storm system pushed west and southwest .

Strong winds with gusts of 35-45 mph were predicted later on Monday , Bodnar said. Temperatures will remain cold with the region likely reaching the high temperature expected for the day of 28 degrees by 8 a.m.

Overnight the low temperature is forecast at about 10 degrees but the strong winds will make it feel even colder, Bodnar said.

“Those wind chills are going to be below zero,” Bodnar said.

Tuesday will likely be cold and sunny with no new precipitation. The high temperature is forecast in the lower to mid-20s.

The sunshine will likely melt much of the snow off of area roads however, Bodnar said.

The rest of the week is forecast to be cold with temperatures slowly rising as the week goes on, Bodnar said.