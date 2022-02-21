USATF flashback: 17-year-old Gerry Lindgren of Spokane throws scare into record-setting Ron Clarke in 1964 race

By John Blanchette For The Spokesman-Review

The 115th edition of what's now called the USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships comes to Spokane's new Podium facility Saturday and Sunday. This week, we'll make take a brief tour through the storied event's history.

Lindgren of spokane throws scare into record-setting clarke in 1964 race

Australian distance great Ron Clarke set the first of his 17 outdoor world records in 1963, but he came to the United States for the 1964 indoor season to work on his competitive chops for the upcoming Olympic Games – and in the 3-mile run at the AAU championships in New York he found an unlikely foil in Spokane high schooler Gerry Lindgren.

The 17-year-old Lindgren ran a 4:22 first mile and led through the first 19 of 33 laps, delighting a sold-out house of 15,017 at Madison Square Garden, before Clarke finally surged to a world indoor best (by eight seconds) of 13:18.4. Lindgren took third in 13:37.8 – greeted at the finish line with a handshake from Clarke, who later gushed that Lindgren “forced the race and kept it moving. He’s a great prospect, isn’t he?”

In the same meet, future Olympic gold medalist Bob Hayes became the first man to run under 6 seconds for 60 yards.

The 115th edition of what’s now called the USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships comes to Spokane’s new Podium facility Saturday and Sunday. This week, we’ll make take a brief tour through the storied event’s history.