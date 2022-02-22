100 years ago in Deer Park: Former councilman who helped write liquor law arrested for possessing booze by town marshal he hired

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Frank C. Young was a prominent Deer Park citizen, a longtime council member and one of the authors of the city’s anti-booze ordinance.

In a delicious bit of irony, he pleaded guilty to violating his own liquor ordinance. In a further bit of irony, he was arrested by W.H. Harker, his brother-in-law, whom he had appointed as town marshal.

Obviously, Harker took seriously the responsibility of enforcing that law. He said he got a tip that Young was hiding booze in a former movie theater. So he obtained a key to the building from a former employee and hid in the lobby until Young came in to pick up the liquor.

When Harker popped out of his hiding place, Young tried to talk him into setting him free. But Harker said he replied, “You all look alike to me. Come along and tell your story to the judge.”

The judge fined him $90 plus costs.

Apparently, there had been “considerable agitation among the citizens” about the amount of booze being smuggled into Deer Park. Various civic groups applauded Harker’s zeal in enforcing the law.

Also from the booze beat: A party of three at Lattin’s Cafe “became somewhat hilarious,” which aroused the suspicions of a Spokane patrolman.

He arrested two women and a waiter on charges of disorderly conduct, and then discovered the source of the hilarity, a half-full bottle of whiskey.

