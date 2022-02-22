COVID-19 cases show a marked decrease in Spokane County

COVID cases continue to decline in Spokane County, while hospitalizations have decreased but lag behind the falling case rates.

The local case rate in Spokane County dropped from 1,609 cases per 100,000 residents to 763 cases per 100,000 residents from Feb. 6 to Saturday.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the Inland Northwest have dropped from their peak during the omicron wave but are declining at a slower rate.

Last week, there were 7.3 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents in Spokane County, a slight increase from the 6.9 per 100,000 the week before that.

The Washington mask mandate will remain in place until March 21, and by then local hospital and health officials hope the region’s cases have plummeted and hospital capacity has eased so patients who need procedures and those who delayed care can return.

Here’s a look at local numbers:

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 207 new COVID cases on Tuesday and one additional death. Over the long weekend, the district reported 292 new cases.

There have been 1,250 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.

There are 147 patients hospitalized with the virus in Spokane.

The Panhandle Health District reported 126 new COVID cases and nine additional deaths on Tuesday. There are still 4,250 backlogged cases at the district.

There have been 906 deaths due to COVID-19 in Panhandle residents.

There are 72 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.