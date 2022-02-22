Culinary calendar for Feb. 23-March 2 – Mardi Gras Cajun Cooking Class, Italian Wine Tasting and ‘Ciudad de Mexico’

Culinary

This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Wine Wednesday Dinner Series – Dinner prepared by chef Steven and paired with three wines. Wednesday, 5 p.m. Nectar Tasting Room, 120 N. Stevens St. $25 meal. (509) 869-1572.

Chefs Shuck With Us – A weekly fundraiser hosted by chef Chad White featuring chef collaborations to create new oyster creations paired with a cocktail. Ten percent of proceeds are donated to Stand Up to Cancer. Each ticket includes five raffle tickets, a shot and a beer, complimentary photo booth and a Chefs Shuck With Us sticker. Visit facebook.com/zonablancacevichebar to see the full schedule of guest chefs. Wednesday, 5-8 p.m. Zona Blanca, 157 S. Howard St. $25. (509) 443-5427.

Cooking Class: Cookbook Fun – Chef Colomba shares various recipes from the “Ciudad de Mexico” cookbook, including salmon with caramelized fruit mole and tacos with Oaxacan-style black beans with smoked chile and garlic confit. Cookbooks available for sale. Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Italian Wine Tasting – Max Mussio Lewis hosts an Italian wine tasting. Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $20. (509) 822-7087.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays, 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Mardi Gras Cajun Cooking Class – Learn to cook classic Cajun dishes in time for Mardi Gras. Make an oyster bisque, jambalaya and bread pudding with a whiskey sauce. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $85. (509) 822-7087.