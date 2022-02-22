Dozens of vehicles crash on eastern Oregon highway

Associated Press

PENDLETON, Ore. — Authorities say as many as 98 cars and trucks crashed on 1 mile of icy Interstate 84 in northeastern Oregon.

The Oregon State Police were called about 12:20 p.m. Monday to an initial pileup about 20 miles east of Pendleton. The Tri-City Herald reports emergency medical responders treated patients and some were taken to hospitals, but there wasn’t an estimate of the number of people injured.

Interstate 84 was closed most of Monday westbound from Baker City to just east of Pendleton, with trucks being stopped at Ontario. The interstate was closed eastbound from near Pendleton to near La Grande.

The highway was fully reopened by Tuesday morning.