Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s showdown Saturday night will air on ESPN

UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 22, 2022

ESPN's Dave Pasch (left) and Sean Farnham call the Gonzaga-Saint Mary's game on Jan. 14, 2017 at the McCarthey Athletic Center. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)
ESPN's Dave Pasch (left) and Sean Farnham call the Gonzaga-Saint Mary's game on Jan. 14, 2017 at the McCarthey Athletic Center. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

No. 1 Gonzaga’s showdown Saturday night against No. 23 Saint Mary’s will be televised on ESPN, GU announced Tuesday.

The game had been listed on the Zags’ schedule with ESPN or ESPN2 as options. The matchup tips off at 7 p.m. in Moraga, California.

Gonzaga (23-2, 12-0 West Coast Conference) has clinched the regular-season title. The rival Gaels (22-6, 10-3) are in second place.

Then second-ranked Gonzaga defeated No. 22 Saint Mary’s 74-58 on Feb. 12 at the McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga is 7-0 against the Gaels when both teams are ranked.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Follow along with the Zags

Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.

Top stories in Gonzaga basketball