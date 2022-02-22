Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s showdown Saturday night will air on ESPN
UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 22, 2022
No. 1 Gonzaga’s showdown Saturday night against No. 23 Saint Mary’s will be televised on ESPN, GU announced Tuesday.
The game had been listed on the Zags’ schedule with ESPN or ESPN2 as options. The matchup tips off at 7 p.m. in Moraga, California.
Gonzaga (23-2, 12-0 West Coast Conference) has clinched the regular-season title. The rival Gaels (22-6, 10-3) are in second place.
Then second-ranked Gonzaga defeated No. 22 Saint Mary’s 74-58 on Feb. 12 at the McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga is 7-0 against the Gaels when both teams are ranked.
