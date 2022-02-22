Man who stole BMW, crashed into school bus sentenced to two years

The 30-year-old who crashed a stolen BMW into an East Valley School District bus, ran from the scene and hid in a shed was sentenced last week in Spokane County Superior Court.

Judge Rachelle Anderson sentenced Jeffrey S. Schelin to 25 months in prison and $17,773.37 in restitution after he pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person and second-degree malicious mischief.

Schelin crashed into the school bus Nov. 22, tipping it over on East Wellesley Avenue and North Kenney Road in Otis Orchards, according to court documents.

No children were on the bus and the driver was checked at a local hospital and appeared to be uninjured, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

Blackhawk Delgado, the bus driver, told The Spokesman-Review in January that he has lasting effects from the crash.

About one month after the crash, Delgado said he went to the hospital after he was convulsing in bed.

Doctors told him his brain had been bleeding since around the time of the crash. He said he has memory problems, is slower to respond and not as active as before the crash.