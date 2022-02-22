The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 22° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man who stole BMW, crashed into school bus sentenced to two years

UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 22, 2022

A crash involving a BMW and a school bus is shown in the 21000 block of East Wellesley Avenue in Spokane Valley on Nov. 22. The driver pleaded guilty this week to various charges. (SVFD Facebook)
A crash involving a BMW and a school bus is shown in the 21000 block of East Wellesley Avenue in Spokane Valley on Nov. 22. The driver pleaded guilty this week to various charges. (SVFD Facebook)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
A crash involving a BMW and a school bus is shown in the 21000 block of East Wellesley Avenue in Spokane Valley on Nov. 22. The driver pleaded guilty this week to various charges. (SVFD Facebook)
A crash involving a BMW and a school bus is shown in the 21000 block of East Wellesley Avenue in Spokane Valley on Nov. 22. The driver pleaded guilty this week to various charges. (SVFD Facebook)

The 30-year-old who crashed a stolen BMW into an East Valley School District bus, ran from the scene and hid in a shed was sentenced last week in Spokane County Superior Court.

Judge Rachelle Anderson sentenced Jeffrey S. Schelin to 25 months in prison and $17,773.37 in restitution after he pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person and second-degree malicious mischief.

Schelin crashed into the school bus Nov. 22, tipping it over on East Wellesley Avenue and North Kenney Road in Otis Orchards, according to court documents.

No children were on the bus and the driver was checked at a local hospital and appeared to be uninjured, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

Blackhawk Delgado, the bus driver, told The Spokesman-Review in January that he has lasting effects from the crash.

About one month after the crash, Delgado said he went to the hospital after he was convulsing in bed.

Doctors told him his brain had been bleeding since around the time of the crash. He said he has memory problems, is slower to respond and not as active as before the crash.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety