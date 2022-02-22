Pantry-friendly mushroom, white bean and rice skillet is all about umami

By Aaron Hutcherson Washington Post

A hearty and filling one-pot meal can be a lifesaver on busy weeknights, and this recipe is no exception. Two pantry staples – canned beans and rice – form the base of this dish, and it’s bursting with mushroom flavor thanks to the pairing of canned fungi and a retro recipe shortcut: condensed cream of mushroom soup.

You’ll start by sauteing a diced onion with canned mushroom pieces and stems in olive oil. Make sure to pat the mushrooms dry with a clean kitchen towel or paper towels to limit splattering. Dried thyme, black pepper and garlic powder complement the mushrooms and diced onion beautifully, filling your kitchen with an alluring aroma as they mingle in the pan.

The canned condensed cream of mushroom soup doubles down on the fungi’s earthy umami flavor. The old-school ingredient often associated with green bean casserole at Thanksgiving can be incredibly useful in a variety of instances, particularly for those reliant on canned goods and other pantry items for much of their cooking.

My first recipe test stopped there, more or less, and while I enjoyed the taste of my new creation, I couldn’t help but wonder: Could it be more? Then I remembered the leftover bottle of Worcestershire sauce I purchased to make Cincinnati Chili.

It’s not a regular part of my cooking arsenal – anchovies are a traditional component of the condiment, and I have a fish allergy; however, there are vegan versions that I can enjoy – but using it reminded me that a couple of tablespoons are a magic bullet for adding umami and pizazz.

A few dashes later, I found it gave just the right amount of oomph my palate was looking for in this dish. If you don’t already have a bottle in your pantry, this dish is still delicious without it.

After the ingredients simmer and the rice is steamed and soft, scoop the beige masterpiece into bowls and top with French’s Crispy Fried Onions – which I’ve now taken to eating like potato chips – for a bit of crunch. Alternatively, jarred fried shallots commonly found in Asian markets would work well, too.

Note: When shopping, opt for the unsalted version of the condensed cream of mushroom soup, if available, so you have more control over sodium levels. Otherwise, you may want to omit or reduce the salt initially added to the recipe.

Mushroom, White Bean and Rice Skillet

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

One (13.25-ounce) can mushrooms pieces and stems, drained, rinsed and patted dry

1 small yellow onion (about 5 ounces), diced

1 teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste

½ teaspoon ground black pepper, plus more to taste

½ teaspoon garlic powder

2 cups water

1¼ cups long-grain white rice, such as basmati, rinsed

One (15-ounce) can white beans, such as cannellini or Great Northern, drained and rinsed, or 1½ cups cooked white beans

One (10.5-ounce) can unsalted condensed cream of mushroom soup

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce (optional; may substitute with vegan or gluten-free Worcestershire sauce)

French’s Crispy Fried Onions, for serving

In a large skillet with a lid, heat the oil over medium heat until shimmering. Add the mushrooms, onion, thyme, salt, pepper and garlic powder and cook, stirring regularly, until the onions begin to soften and turn translucent, 7 to 10 minutes.

Add the water, rice, beans, soup and Worcestershire sauce, if using, and bring to a simmer, scraping up any bits that may be stuck to the bottom of the pan. Reduce the heat to low to maintain a simmer, cover and cook, stirring regularly so the bottom of the pan doesn’t burn, until the rice is al dente, 15 to 20 minutes.

Remove from the heat and set aside to steam the rice until soft, about 10 minutes. Taste, and season with more salt and/or pepper, as desired. To serve, spoon into bowls and top with French’s Crispy Fried Onions.

Yield: 4 servings

Storage notes: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 4 days.