Sasquach! descendent Thing returns Aug. 26-28 with Modest Mouse, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog and more

Thing is, well, a thing again. Thing, a three-day event in Fort Worden in Port Townsend, is returning Aug. 26-28.

The event, which once again will be produced by Sasquach! Festival founder Adam Zacks and the Seattle Theatre Group, features a lineup that includes Modest Mouse, Jungle, Father John Misty, Goose, Sparks, Freddie Gibbs, Jose Gonzalez and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

For those who would like to take the six-hour drive or short flight from Spokane to experience Thing, tickets go on sale Friday via ticketmaster.com, thingnw.org and stgpresents.org.

“It continues to be an honor to present a slate of extraordinary talent rich with new discoveries in the magnificent setting of Fort Worden,” Zacks said.

“We aspire to offer something fresh to the festival landscape and create an environment where all are welcome and represented.”