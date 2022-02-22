School board lifts mask mandate in Butte public schools

By Tracy Thornton (Butte) Montana Standard

School board members from Butte School District No. 1 were all in agreement Tuesday night. Effective immediately, the mask mandate has been lifted in the Butte schools for the rest of the school year.

Masks are now optional for not only students and staff, but visitors, too. Because of a federal mandate, the one place where masks remain compulsory are when students board local school buses.

Masks have been required for students and staff since the 2020-21 school year began. At that time, the mandate was put in place by the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department to keep Butte schools safe and to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Prior to the 2020-21 school year, students were being taught remotely throughout the district.

School Superintendent Judy Jonart had hoped to request the mask policy be lifted after the recent Christmas break but was prevented from doing so because of an upsurge with the omicron variant.

“It has always been our intent to end the mandate,” Jonart said. “We looked at the statistics every month.”

Those statistics now show a big decline in COVID cases not only in Butte but statewide. The Montana Department of Health and Human Services reports active cases are down 50% from last week.

Jonart has the blessing of the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department and the Southwest Montana Community Health Center.

According to Karen Maloughney, health department director, as of Feb. 20, Butte’s cases are just 27.6 per 100,000.

”We are way down,” she said. “Our seven-day average is now nine cases per day.”

For Maloughney, that average is proof positive that Butte is headed in the right direction.

”We are cautiously optimistic,” she said.

Jonart and Maloughney are well aware that COVID is still an issue and both women encourage residents to remain cautious.

Maloughney hopes residents continue to stay home when sick and if attending a large event, get tested first. If the test comes back positive, report it to the health department and remain quarantined for five days.

The health department is giving out free test kits from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Butte Plaza Mall. The only rule is residents can only receive one test kit per household per week.

Jonart acknowledged it’s been a trying time for the school district, its teachers and staff, parents and students, as well.

”It’s been difficult for everyone,” said Jonart, “and I so appreciate the community’s cooperation through this pandemic.”

The group she is most proud of, however, are Butte’s students.

”They have done it all,” said Jonart, “without much complaint.”

As for Maloughney, she hopes residents continue to use all the educational tools they have provided regarding COVID.

”Let that guide you,” she advised, “and hopefully, that education will move us forward instead of backward.”