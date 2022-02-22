Texas skydiving instructor dies when parachute fails to open
WALLER, Texas — A skydiving instructor was killed after his parachute failed to open during a tandem jump in the Houston area, but his student survived the ordeal, authorities said.
Both were airlifted to a Houston hospital after the jump Saturday in Waller, about 40 miles northwest of Houston. The instructor later died and the student had serious injuries that aren’t life-threatening, Skydive Houston said.
Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said their parachute failed to deploy.
Skydive Houston says jump operations are suspended pending an investigation.
