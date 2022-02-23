100 years ago in Spokane: An exhausted newlywed from Lewiston became the city’s first known woman to ask for a night in its jail

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Mrs. Freda Folk, 17, of Lewiston “achieved the distinction of being the first woman in the history of the (Spokane) police department to appear voluntarily seeking a night in jail.”

She did not arrive alone. She and her new husband had walked three days from Lewiston, and were clean out of money. They had gotten married against their parents’ wishes and decided to “walk to Butte,” where her husband had a job prospect. By the time they got to Spokane, they had spent their $7 and could think of no other option than to ask for lodging in the jail.

The jail authorities took pity on them. A jailer put the husband in a cell with a drunk and the matron took Freda to a woman’s cell.

“These seem to be nice light housekeeping apartments you have here,” Freda said.

When they were breakfasting the next morning, Freda’s mother arrived from Lewiston, forgave her daughter and took them back to Lewiston on the train.

From the streetcar beat: A fundamental and long-sought change in Spokane’s streetcar system cleared a key hurdle.

The owners of the Spokane Traction Co. gave their approval to a merger with The Washington Water Co. These two companies had long been operating competing streetcar systems in Spokane, resulting in confusion and inefficiency.

Both companies had been losing ridership and struggling financially since the advent of the auto and the jitney bus. Yet most commuters relied on the streetcar system, and many believed a merger was vital for the survival of the city’s streetcar grid.

If nothing else, it would result in universal transfers and a less-confusing, consolidated schedule.

Furthers steps remained. Negotiations between the companies and the city were set to begin.