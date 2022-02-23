Former Gonzaga standout Kevin Pangos returning overseas to continue career in Russia

Former Gonzaga guard Kevin Pangos has signed a multi-year deal with CSKA Moscow after being waived recently by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Pangos played in 24 games and started three for Cleveland in his first NBA season. He averaged 1.6 points and 1.3 assists in 6.9 minutes.

The 29-year-old Pangos had five successful seasons professional overseas before joining the Cavs. Pangos played for Gran Canaria (Spain), Zalgiris (Lithuania), Barcelona (Spain) and Zenit (Russia), earning 2020-21 All-EuroLeague honors after averaging 13.5 points and 6.6 assists for the Saint Petersburg-based team.

Pangos reportedly agreed to a 2.5-year contract worth up to $6 million.

“I am excited to help this team win championships and achieve the ultimate goal,” Pangos said in a CSKA Moscow release. “I am looking forward to getting there, starting right away.”

Pangos was in the first year of a two-year, $3.5-million contract with Cleveland.

Pangos averaged 12.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds as a four-year starter for the Zags. He was a four-time All-West Coast Conference first-team selection and the 2015 WCC player of the year. Pangos made at least 40% of his 3-point attempts in each of his four seasons. He averaged 33.0 minutes in 142 career games.