Frigid weather to continue into the weekend, snow expected Thursday

Temperatures dipped to 4 degrees Wednesday morning at the Spokane International Airport, the coldest reading so far in February this year.

“Today is going to be the coldest day of the week,” said Miranda Cote, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Spokane.

The coldest temperature recorded in Spokane this winter was 1 degree on Jan. 1.

The high Wednesday is expected to be 22 degrees, Cote said.

The normal high in Spokane for Feb. 22 is 41 and the normal low is 27, according to the weather service.

A wind chill advisory remained in place through 10 a.m. Wednesday with gusts that made it feel anywhere from minus-5 to minus-15 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to warm Thursday with a low of 14 degrees.

“We have a system coming through tonight into tomorrow morning that could drop a half-inch to an inch of snow,” Cote said.

While it likely still will be windy early Thursday morning, winds should calm by the afternoon with a high temperature in the high 20s, Cote said.

Friday morning the low temperature is forecast at 9 degrees.

“After that, we gradually warm up ,” Cote said.

The high temperature in Spokane could reach back into the 40s by Saturday, according to the weather service forecast.