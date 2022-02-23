A Grip on Sports: Cougars hope opportunities haven’t passed them by as they prepare for two games with Washington

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It was just a few weeks ago the Washington State Cougar men were 7-3 in Pac-12 play, with optimism abounding and what seemed like an unlimited future. That was then. Now? The Cougars still have seven conference wins.

• A five-game losing streak, many of those against the best in the conference, have left the Cougars seemingly bereft of opportunity. But not hope. Or, in coach Kyle Smith’s case, optimism.

He still feels Washington State has chances to do something special. We don’t see it. Even this week’s two-game series with rival Washington – built, in part, by a COVID-19 postponement – lacks the punch it would have had when February began.

And yet, there is no denying games between WSU and UW, no matter the sport, have a little more oomph to them. Even when they are just a few days apart.

“It’s a little weird, puts a little pressure on us,” Smith told our Colton Clark this week. “Win or lose, you’ve got to turn around and play that team again. It’s like in tennis – we’ve got first serve.”

Will it be an ace or a fault? Considering the two have combined for a 1-9 record in their last 10 games, it wouldn’t be inappropriate to see a few unforced errors at least. Just like the Cougars had in the final minutes of a recent, 62-60 defeat at now 16th-ranked USC. The final few minutes of that Galen Center defeat featured quite a few swings and misses by the WSU offense.

It’s something that has happened often this season, leading to six one-possession losses. And the recent losing streak.

All will be forgiven, if not forgotten, if Washington State emerges from this week riding a two-game winning “streak.” A sweep would give Smith a 5-1 mark against the Huskies over his tenure. They would also leap-frog WSU ahead of Washington and, possibly, into fourth in the conference. So maybe Smith is right.

“I’m still an optimist in the sense … yeah, we’re running out of games, but there are still opportunities here,” Smith said during his media availability.

After wasting five of them recently, the Cougars have at least two more.

• Having two people on one beat opens up some opportunity. For fun. Such as Jim Meehan and Theo Lawson had this week when they drafted two All-West Coast Conference men’s basketball teams. And also filled in all the awards.

Jim had the first pick. He took Drew Timme, his choice as well as the conference’s most valuable player. Theo followed with Chet Holmgren, his MVP pick.

The rest of the picks included two more Zags (Andrew Nembhard and Julian Strawther, both on Jim’s team) and two players each from Santa Clara and USF. Anton Watson was also Theo’s choice for sixth man.

We believe only one player was truly overlooked. Saint Mary’s Tommy Kuhse may not have the eye-popping stats as others, and he may not even start for the Gaels all the time anymore. But every time we come across one of their games, it’s Kuhse who seems to make the plays that are the difference between winning and losing. And that has to count for something.

Gonzaga: We covered this above, but we link Jim and Theo’s All-WCC draft choices here as well. Our only question: How would it have been different if they had done the typical fantasy snake-formatted draft? … You’ll be watching ESPN on Saturday night if you want to see the game at Saint Mary’s. Jim has that story. … Around the WCC, any good team with an open date left should probably contact Mark Pope at BYU. The Cougars need a resume-building contest. … The BYU women have a backcourt with a stellar resume. … USF is looking forward to Thursday night.

WSU: As we mentioned (and linked) above, Colton has a preview of the series with Washington. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college basketball, the Cougars have fallen some in these power rankings. … Klay Thompson may never fall in the eyes of Washington State fans. … Washington has an NBA-style schedule coming up. … Senior day at Colorado is going to be a bit different for one player. … Former Utah players have having good seasons elsewhere. … In football news, don’t blame the Pac-12 for playoff expansion being put off. … Herm Edwards may be smart but he also seems a bit tone deaf. He is, however, still Arizona State’s football coach. … Arizona just keeps getting highly rated recruits to commit. Makes one wonder about how the Wildcats are doing that. … Washington followers have some thoughts about the new regime.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Montana is happy to have some rim protection. … Northern Colorado’s crowded recent schedule is tournament-like.

Whitworth: The Pirates have a new soccer coach. One with a familiar name, especially in the Mead area. That’s part of most recent local briefs column.

Shock: It will be interesting to see if the Spokane IFL franchise can get its finances in order to satisfy the Public Facilities District – and its followers. Thomas Clouse and Justin Reed combined on this story that covers both.

Track and field: John Blanchette continues his looks back at previous USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships, with this year’s event at The Podium this weekend. This one has Gail Devers as the main focus.

UFC: Terrance McKinney has a big fight ahead Saturday in Las Vegas. Charlotte McKinley has a preview.

Seahawks: The window is open for teams to put a franchise tag on a player. Will the Hawks use it for Quandre Diggs?

Mariners: You have questions and there are answers. Always.

Kraken: The Islanders overwhelmed Seattle, pushing the Kraken’s losing streak to five games.

Storm: Sue Bird is always comfortable. Doesn’t matter where she is, handling the ball with the clock ticking down or in front of the media, camera shutters clicking. She seems at home in it. She’ll be back with Seattle this summer.

• If you are wondering, no I’m not buying tickets to see Paul McCartney in the Spokane Arena on April 28. Won’t be in town that day. Already had plans and commitments. No big deal, though. I’m sure there will be decades of shows to see down the long and winding road. Besides, I’ve already seen Ringo in concert and there never was a more important Beatle than Ringo, right? Until later …