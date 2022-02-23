Let’s get Twisted (Sugar) cookies and soda

If you’ve been searching for a new source to satisfy your sweet tooth, look no further than Twisted Sugar. You might have to wait a few minutes, but it’s worth it, franchise owner Taryn Rabe said.

“We’ve had a line from open to close almost every single day, and the majority of people are just popping in to try it,” Rabe said, explaining how the cookies seem to be speaking for themselves. “We’ve gotten a lot of love – it’s been great.”

Located at 2009 E. 29th Ave (near Thai Bamboo, Applebee’s and Concentra Urgent Care), the South Hill location boasts more than 20 fresh-baked, gourmet cookie varieties, ice cream sandwiches and their namesake “Twister” beverages and milkshakes.

“We do everything with a twist,” Rabe said. Of course, you can always order a no-frills Diet Coke.

But “if you say ‘I would like that twisted,’ we’re gonna throw some coconut and a lime in there – it just really kind of tops it off.”

There’s even a cookie to match – the signature “Twisted Sugar” with coconut frosting and a twist of lime – literally a twist of lime that you squeeze over the cookie.

“That’s how it got started – just a cookie with a little bit of a twist,” she said.

Other cookie varieties include lemon sugar, cotton candy, banana cream, oatmeal chocolate chip cookie butter, chocolate chip, oatmeal chocolate chip, peanut butter, Nutella and Rabe’s favorite – the lemon raspberry sugar.

Originally from Utah, where the Twisted Sugar chain is based, Rabe and her husband moved to Spokane a little more than five years ago, bringing memories of the cookie shop along with them.

“Living away, every time we would go home for Christmas or travel back to Utah, Twisted Sugar was at the top of my list to visit,” she said.

So, as they started getting settled in Spokane, researching investments and planning for the future, Rabe thought Twisted Sugar might be just the thing.

With just three weeks behind them since opening, Rabe and her team are still working toward “getting their heads above water.”

Bakers are coming in at closing time to start preparing for the next day while Rabe stays later to continue revamping the supply.

“I’ve got four bakers on every day from open to close and others who come in and help me bake from close to about 11 p.m.,” Rabe said, adding that she’d just hired two more bakers, bringing the staff count to about 25.

“Once we’ve got our regular staff – the people who work here are amazing – then we’ll really be ready.”

“We’re going to start DoorDash in March – we’re really leveling up in the next week or two,” she said.

The next phase will also mean organizing fundraisers, sports club sponsorships and corporate accounts. And in the not-too-distant future, the Rabes hope to open another franchise or two. The Rabes own the franchise rights for Twisted Sugar from here to Tacoma.

“This is our first shop, but I plan on three for sure, and five is my goal,” Rabe said. “The Valley is where we’re aiming next.”