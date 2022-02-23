Prep notebook: Gonzaga Prep’s Jayden Stevens signs with Oregon State; Mead leads GSL 3A/2A gymnasts qualifying for state

Gonzaga Prep forward Jayden Stevens, who has helped the Bullpups reach the State 4A tournament, announced via Twitter on Tuesday he has accepted a scholarship and committed to Oregon State.

I would like to thank God, my family, and friends for sticking by me throughout my life and believing in me. With that being said, I would like to announce my commitment to Oregon State University! Thank you to Coach Tinkle and Coach Thompson for believing in me!! Go Beavs🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/i17j14ZZN9 — jayden stevens (@jay_g_stevens15) February 22, 2022

Stevens is a four-year varsity player for the Bullpups. In the 2018-19 season, he was a bench player on the Bullpups’ second consecutive state title team under then senior Anton Watson and junior Liam Lloyd. Stevens battled injuries his sophomore year then watched as COVID reduced his junior season to a limited spring schedule with no state tournament.

“I’m very excited,” Stevens said. “I’ve been in talks with coach (Wayne) Tinkle and coach (Stephen) Thompson since early July. I took an unofficial visit early in the school year. We built up this relationship and they offered (Monday) night.

“I kinda had my mind made up. I fell in love with the campus down there. The atmosphere when I was down there was amazing.”

The 6-foot-7 Stevens, who said he had interest from several Big Sky and other Division I programs, expects to play more on the wing in college rather than post as he has in high school.

Gonzaga Prep, which won the district championship on Friday on a halfcourt shot by junior Jamil Miller off an assist by Stevens, starts its state tourney run Saturday with a protected regional game against top-seeded Mount Si at Bellevue College.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Stevens said. “To get a crack at the No. 1 seed in the first round of state – I’m all for it.”

GSL gymnasts to state

Greater Spokane League 3A/2A gymnastics teams participated in the regional meet Saturday. Mead won the team title to earn the only team berth to the state championships, held Friday and Saturday at Sammamish HS in Belleuve.

Two Mt. Spokane gymnasts, Jacqueline Bonnett and Samantha Mason, earned the region’s all-around allotments.

Others to qualify

Beam: Bella DeLaRosa (Ridgeline), Ariana Kruze (University), Isabella Anastasi (Ferris), Korinn Young (Mt. Spokane), Ella Brinkman (Ferris), Kendal Daniels (Mt. Spokane).

Floor: Brinkman, Lauren Hunter (Mt. Spokane), DeLaRosa, Anastasi, Belle Frazier (Ridgeline), Maya Meeks (U-Hi).

Bars: Hunter, Emily Caniglia (Ferris), Young, Isabella Lefler (U-Hi), Anastasi, Meeks.

Vault: Brinkman, Hunter, Avery Burns (Ferris), DeLaRosa, Brenna Vasicek (West Valley), Nora Houske (Mt. Spokane).