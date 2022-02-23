Cache Reset
Sports >  WSU football

Washington State announces spring football camp schedule

UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 23, 2022

Washington State spring camp will begin March 23 and conclude April 23 with the Cougars' annual spring game. (Associated Press)
By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Washington State’s football team will conduct 14 practice sessions in March and April and wrap up its first camp under coach Jake Dickert with the spring game on April 23, the Cougars’ athletic department announced Wednesday.

WSU spring ball begins March 23. The Cougars will practice three times per week until their spring game.

The slate of exercises will provide Cougar fans their first look at WSU’s new quarterback – promising sophomore transfer Cameron Ward – and the team’s offense under first-year OC Eric Morris, who is installing a modified Air Raid that features a healthy running game and tight ends.

The Cougars also brought in a defensive coordinator out of Nevada in Brian Ward, who will oversee a similar version of the system Dickert introduced at WSU in 2020. Dickert, who was promoted from acting to permanent coach after the 2021 regular season, will be assisted by eight new Cougar staffers this fall.

WSU is replacing seven starters on offense and five on defense from a team that finished its last season second in the Pac-12 North with a 6-3 record in conference play and 7-6 overall.

Active Person

