10 under $10 for Feb. 25-March 4 – Virtual: Drag Culture, ‘Tragedy of Macbeth,’ Echo Elysium and Will Richards

1 Virtual: Drag Culture – 6:30 p.m. Friday, hosted online. Humanities Washington and the Spokane Public Library present “Drag Culture: Beyond Entertainment,” featuring drag king performer Ceasar Hart. Hart will discuss the history of drag culture and its importance to the LGBTQ+ community. To register, visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Admission: FREE

2 “I Saw You!” – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. An improv show inspired entirely by “missed connections.” Bring your favorite family-friendly “cheers and jeers” and “I saw you’s” to submit during the show. Reservations recommended. This show is rated for general audiences. Masks required. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com or call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

3 Lucas Brown – 8 p.m. Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Singer-songwriter Lucas Brown visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com or call (509) 624-2416. Admission: FREE

4 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

5 Echo Elysium – 4:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Iron Horse Bar and Grill (Spokane Valley), 11105 E. Sprague Ave. R&B and soul artist Echo Elysium visits the Iron Horse Bar and Grill. Visit Echo Elysium on Facebook. Admission: FREE

6 Willa Richards – 6 p.m. Monday, Whitworth University, Weyerhaeuser Hall Auditorium RTT 107, 300 W. Hawthorne Rd. Author and poet Willa Richards discusses her novel “The Comfort of Monsters.” For more information, visit whitworth.edu. Admission: FREE

7 Drop in and Draw – 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Spark Central invites artists of all ages to explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback.” For more information, visit sparkwestcentral.org. Admission: FREE

8 Shawn Stratte – 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Piano soloist Shawn Stratte visits Bridge Press Cellars. For more information, visit bridgepresscellars.com and call (509) 838-7815. Admission: FREE

9 Dirty Betty – 8 p.m. Friday, Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. Rock group Dirty Betty visits Curley’s Hauser Junction. For more information, visit curleys.biz. Admission: FREE

10 “The Tragedy of Macbeth” – 7 p.m. Saturday, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland, and his ambitious wife supports him in his plans of seizing power. Directed by Joel Coen. Rated R. 105 minutes. For more information, visit kenworthy.org. Admission: $7