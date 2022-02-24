Arts Wrap: Avenue West Fine Arts Gallery features photographer Freddie B; ‘Company’ and ‘Pippin’ at Regional Theatre

Avenue West Fine Art Gallery will showcase works by photographer Freddie B from March 3-31. Diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, B has often struggled with socializing, but photography has given him a new voice.

“I have always had challenges with social communication, so for me, photography has been my ‘voice, a medium for me to share the beauty of the world in my own unique way,” he said in a news release.

B’s work has been featured in magazines including Landscape Photography, San Diego Voyager, Flip and Avant Guard and shown in galleries all over the world from Orange County in California to Berlin, Germany.

The gallery will also feature guest artist Larry Bergman and a series of his pen and ink drawings that juxtapose “geometric lines, random graphics and images drawn with minute pen strokes.” For more information, visit visionsinblackandwhite.com.

Located at 907 W. Boone Ave., the gallery is open Thursday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit avenuewestgallery.org and call (509) 838-4999.

March with the Symphony

The month of March at Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox will play host to a variety of arts and cultural events.

First up, string duo Black Violin’s Impossible Tour visits the theater at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Returning after more than a year, violist Wil B. and violinist Kev Marcus will join DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes onstage as the group prepares to share a blend of classical and hip-hop called “classical boom.” Tickets are $35-$58. For more information, visit foxtheaterspokane.org and call the box office at (509) 624-1200.

Next, the Spokane Symphony presents its sixth Masterworks concert of the season, “The Genesis of the Spokane Symphony Orchestra.” Featuring Spokane-based guest piano soloist Archie Chen playing Robert Schumann’s “Piano Concerto in A minor, Op.54,” the program also includes Antonin Dvořák’s eighth symphony, Christoph Willibald Gluck’s “Overture from Iphigenie in Aulis” and George Frederick McKay’s “Suite on Fiddler’s Themes.”

Tickets are $19-$62. For more information, visit foxtheaterspokane.org and call the box office at (509) 624-1200.

James Lowe, Spokane Symphony music director, will give a “LoweDown Talk” ahead of the Masterworks concert at the Eric Johnston Auditorium at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2136 W. First Ave., from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday.

‘DreamWorks Animation: The Exhibition’

After visiting a string of major international cities over the past five years, “DreamWorks Animation: The Exhibition, Journey From Sketch to Screen” is coming to the MAC in March. The MAC installation will mark the exhibit’s first U.S. appearance, as well as the exhibits longest stay in any one location to date.

Created by ACMI, the museum of screen culture in Melbourne, Australia, the exhibit is a multimedia exploration of DreamWorks’ approach to animation, art, technology and storytelling, as we reported in October.

Visitors will experience the creative process behind more than 25 years of DreamWorks animation (“Shrek,” “Madagascar,” “How to Train Your Dragon,” etc.) through the lens of four major sections: character, story, world and the drawing room.

The first three segments will explore the “journey from sketch to screen,” while the “drawing room” offers visitors a chance to make their own hand-drawn, animated movie sequences using software developed for DreamWorks animators on the exhibit’s digital animation desk kiosks.

The exhibit will open at the MAC on March 19 and will run through Sept. 5. For more information, visit northwestmuseum.org.

‘Company’ at Regional Theatre

Pullman’s Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., will complete its run of Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Company” featuring New York-based guest artist Dominick Ventrella in the lead role this weekend.

On the night of his 35th birthday, Robert contemplates his unmarried state surrounded by his wonderful but somewhat overbearing married friends. Through a series of dinners and a wedding, Bobby ponders the pros and cons of marriage and the joys and pains of being alive.

Evening shows begin at 7:30 Friday and Saturday, with matinees at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Next up, the theater’s production of “Pippin” from March 31 through April 10. For more information and tickets, visit rtoptheatre.org and call (509) 334-0750.