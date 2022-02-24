Cole Swindell brings tour stop to First Interstate Center

Country singer-songwwriter Cole Swindell brings his Down to the Bar tour to First Interstate Center for the Arts on Saturday night, and Travis Denning and Ashley Cooke are the opening acts.

Swindell’s new album, “Stereotype,” is set for release in April. The album’s first single, “Single Saturday Night,” was released in 2020, and the follow-up, “Never Say Never” with Lainey Wilson, hit airwaves last year.

Georgia native Swindell’s hits include “Chillin’ It,” “Hope You Get Lonely Tonight,” “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey,” “You Should Be Here” and “Flatliner,” his uncredited collaboration with Dierks Bentley.

The music video for “You Should Be Here” is an emotional one. Swindell wrote the song for his late father. When his mom died last year, he dedicated the song to her, as well.

I’ve seen Swindell twice, first as an opener for Bentley at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in March 2017 and with Bentley, plus Jon Pardi, in San Diego in August 2017. COVID-19 guidelines are in place for the concert; details are at firstinterstatecenter.org.

If you go

Cole Swindell: Down to the Bar tour

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

WHERE: First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd.

TICKETS: $39.75-$69.75.

INFO: (509) 279-7000; firstinterstatecenter.org