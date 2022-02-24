Gov. Inslee appoints Spokane resident Paul Trautman as chair of state Affordable Housing Advisory Board

Gov. Jay Inslee has named Paul Trautman, of Spokane, chair of the state’s Affordable Housing Advisory Board.

Trautman, a senior housing developer with Spokane-based Community Frameworks, will begin his term with the board at its quarterly meeting Wednesday.

Community Frameworks is a nonprofit that facilitates construction of affordable housing, according to the organization’s website.

“I’m very pleased to work with the diverse and creative housing experts already serving on AHAB,” Trautman said in a statement. “It’s exciting to begin working with new tools brought forth by the Legislature to measure housing availability and affordability. I look forward to highlighting housing solutions that expand access to healthy and affordable housing for all Washington residents.”

Trautman previously served on the state’s Affordable Housing Advisory Board representing Eastern Washington for the Association of Washington Cities. He also has worked for the cities of Bellingham and Spokane, administering affordable housing and community development funding.

“Paul’s experience and background will be invaluable to the board as communities throughout the state continue grappling with a shortage of affordable housing and we all work together to find viable long-term solutions,” Lisa Brown, director of the Washington State Department of Commerce, said in a statement.