The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 28° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Business

Gov. Inslee appoints Spokane resident Paul Trautman as chair of state Affordable Housing Advisory Board

Paul Trautman (Courtesy photo)
Paul Trautman (Courtesy photo)
By Amy Edelen amye@spokesman.com(509) 459-5581
Paul Trautman (Courtesy photo)
Paul Trautman (Courtesy photo)

Gov. Jay Inslee has named Paul Trautman, of Spokane, chair of the state’s Affordable Housing Advisory Board.

Trautman, a senior housing developer with Spokane-based Community Frameworks, will begin his term with the board at its quarterly meeting Wednesday.

Community Frameworks is a nonprofit that facilitates construction of affordable housing, according to the organization’s website.

“I’m very pleased to work with the diverse and creative housing experts already serving on AHAB,” Trautman said in a statement. “It’s exciting to begin working with new tools brought forth by the Legislature to measure housing availability and affordability. I look forward to highlighting housing solutions that expand access to healthy and affordable housing for all Washington residents.”

Trautman previously served on the state’s Affordable Housing Advisory Board representing Eastern Washington for the Association of Washington Cities. He also has worked for the cities of Bellingham and Spokane, administering affordable housing and community development funding.

“Paul’s experience and background will be invaluable to the board as communities throughout the state continue grappling with a shortage of affordable housing and we all work together to find viable long-term solutions,” Lisa Brown, director of the Washington State Department of Commerce, said in a statement.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Business