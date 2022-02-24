Idaho goes cold, has winning streak snapped with blowout loss to Sacramento State

Staff report

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Idaho’s hot-shooting streak ran out of gas and the Vandals’ winning streak ended with a dud.

Idaho shot over 50% from the field in each of its past three games – all close wins – but couldn’t sustain its efficiency for a fourth consecutive contest and absorbed an 83-51 rout against Big Sky foe Sacramento State on Thursday at The Nest.

The Vandals (8-19, 5-12) managed just six points over an 11-minute cold stretch, which began late in the first half and persisted well into the second. The Hornets (8-16, 4-13), who entered the game at the bottom of the Big Sky standings after losing six of their last seven, quickly turned a nine-point halftime lead into 20 and never let up.

Idaho shot 32.7% on the night, 28.6% in the second period. The Vandal defense didn’t make up for the offensive woes, permitting Sac State to shoot 56.9% from the field.

Hornet guard Bryce Fowler led all players with 23 points on 9 of 15 shooting. Guard William FitzPatrick and forward Cameron Wilbon chipped in 15 points apiece, combining to shoot 12 of 19.

Just one Vandal, guard Mikey Dixon (13 points, 3 of 12), reached double figures. Forward Tanner Christensen totaled eight points and 10 rebounds.