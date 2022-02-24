Local Music Spotlight: Andy Rumsey releases ‘Rah! Rah! Jingo! Jingo!’

By Julien A. Luebbers For The Spokesman-Review

Local musician and singer-songwriter Andy Rumsey’s new record, “Rah! Rah! Jingo! Jingo!” was released Monday and is a thoughtful mix of pop-rock, soul and hip hop.

Behind such a diverse set of sounds, Rumsey communicates big ideas, personal experiences and years of musical craftsmanship.

“My music is a kind of Trojan horse,” Rumsey said. “A lot of times, it sounds kind of poppy and accessible. And then you listen to the lyrics, and you’re like, ‘Oh, man.’ ”

Most of the songs on the new record display this contrast, but “Casually Cruel” (whose title, by the way, is quite apt) does it especially clearly. The slow-moving jaunt of the song and Rumsey’s clean, soaring vocals are laid-back and by all means casual. But the lyrical content is concerned and worldly: “I wonder when the hell we all lost our minds / when did it become a burden to be kind?”

In order to hold that tension between sound and content, Rumsey’s tracks have to cohere on their surfaces, to keep up the illusion latent in the Trojan horse analogy. That’s part of what the album does best, as Rumsey draws on a poppier sound palette. “The Only One,” for example, in its synth-driven, highly dynamic structure, is an absolute earworm but reckons with heavy themes.

“I was going through by back catalog, finding things I’d never put out,” Rumsey, 36, said of the writing process, which brought tracks from as far back as 10 years ago. “I felt they fit together” and “rewrote lyrics, changed arrangements, instrumentation, changed the feel.”

In the end, the eight tracks span almost a decade in Rumsey’s musical life and yet manage to cohere into a diverse record.

The wide sonic palette has been developed over Rumsey’s lengthy career as a local musician, playing in bands now for more than half his life. And yet, with all that experience “Rah! Rah! Jingo! Jingo!” “was probably the most difficult record I’ve made, for a number of reasons.”

For starters, on a technical level, the record was all Rumsey’s. He recorded, mixed, mastered and played practically every sound you hear.

“The pandemic presented certain opportunities mixed in with the obstacles. Having some extra time and not being able go out” gave him the chance to pursue a side of music in which he had long been interested.

But the record was also challenging because of its deeply personal subject matter and the time in Rumsey’s life in which he was creating it.

The pandemic was a time of reckoning for many people, Rumsey among them. The changing circumstances exacerbated pre-existing mental illnesses, which in turn put a heavier weight on the music he was creating. But for the record and his mental health, Rumsey was able to pull through, emerging in the end with something to show for the struggle.

“It’s hard to keep doing something for a year when you’re like, ‘Why am I doing this?’ ” Rumsey said of therapy, and also music. “This isn’t doing anything. And finally, the fog lifted.”

As such, Rumsey’s album depicts both mental illness and the world that brought it to such a high pitch. The song “Hail to the Chief,” for example, features Kosmos MC (of local group Kung Fu Vinyl) rapping whirlwind of cultural, social and political critiques. It’s poignant and underlines much of what the album says in other places.

Kosmos MC “weaves (the other songs) into what he made. It’s wholly unique but pays direct homage to all those other songs. It was just masterfully done,” Rumsey said of the collaboration.

From start to finish, “Rah! Rah! Jingo! Jingo!” is engaged with the world and Rumsey’s personal experience, open and exploring his mental illness, his journey and his musical curiosity. Wrapped up in irresistible pop-rock, hip hop and more, the record draws you in and forces you to think.

Stream “Rah! Rah! Jingo! Jingo!” now on all platforms. For more information about Rumsey, his music and for a performance schedule, visit andyrumsey.com and follow him on Instagram @andyrumseymusic.