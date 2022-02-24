The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 28° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
A&E >  Music

Music calendar for Feb. 25-March 4 – Killswitch Engage, Kosh, Oak Street Connection and Lucas Brown

Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage performs at Louder Than Life Festival 2021 at Highland Festival Grounds on Sept. 24 in Louisville, Ky. Killswitch Engage headlines Knitting Factory on Friday night. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage performs at Louder Than Life Festival 2021 at Highland Festival Grounds on Sept. 24 in Louisville, Ky. Killswitch Engage headlines Knitting Factory on Friday night. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Fireside Music Series: Kosh – Classic rock. Feb. 25 and 26, 5:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. (509) 747-3903.

Oak Street Connection – Multi-genre cover band. Friday, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 209-6700.

Killswitch Engage – With August Burns Red and Light the Torch, metalcore. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $38. (866) 468-7623.

Lucas Brown – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 8-11 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Dirty Betty – Rock. Feb. 25 and 26, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Cole Swindell: Down to the Bar tour – Country. With Travis Denning and Ashley Cooke. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $39.75-$69.75. (509) 279-7000.

“Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown” (sold out) – Musical face-off by Beatles tribute band Abbey Road and Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $35-$75. Call for last-minute availability. (509) 624-1200.

Social Justice Concert: “Hold Fast to Dreams” – Gonzaga University Choir presents a diverse program highlighting social justice issues, Black history, LGBTQIA+, gender equity and the plight of refugees. Preconcert lecture will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. Free. (509) 313-2787.

Kaleo: Fight or Flight Tour – With Belle MT, alternative and indie music. Saturday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $39.50. (866) 468-7623.

Odyssey of the Stars – EWU presents live music show “Odyssey of the Stars” showcasing a multi-genre performance from classical to jazz. Sunday, 3 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $20. (509) 227-7638.

Echo Elysium – R&B and soul. Sunday, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill (Spokane Valley), 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

TobyMac – Christian hip-hop. With Mandisa, Danny Gokey, Ryan Stevenson and Finding Favour. Sunday, 7 p.m. Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. $15-$69.75. (800) 325-7328.

Tony Furtado – Singer-songwriter. Sunday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $18. (206) 499-9173.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Gonzaga Symphony Orchestra – Gonzaga’s Symphony Orchestra performs alongside pianist legend Alon Goldstein. Monday, 7:30 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. $13. (509) 313-2787.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

Underoath: Voyeurist Tour – Metal. With Every Time I Die and Spiritbox. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $32.50-$96. (866) 468-7623.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Free. (509) 838-7815.

“Live From Somewhere” – Live music by post-hardcore band Ghost Heart featuring Q&A session with the band before the show. Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $15.

Black Violin – Black Violin features classically trained violist and violinist Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus, who combine classical and hip-hop influences to create a distinctive multi-genre sound that is often described as “classical boom.” Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $35-$85. (509) 624-1200.

Elton Dan and the Rocket Band – Elton John tribute band. Thursday, 8-10 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $61-$71. (509) 227-7638.

Cheat Codes – EDM and pop band. Thursday, 8-10 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $20-$27. (866) 468-7623.

The Yee-Haw Hootenanny Hoedown – A musical variety show. Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m., and Sundays, 3 p.m. March 4-20. Sixth Street Melodrama, 212 Sixth St., Wallace. $15. (208) 752-8871.

Gina Chavez – Multi-ethic pop. March 4, 7:30 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. $16.50-$36. (509) 313-2787.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter

Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.

Top stories in Music

Most read stories