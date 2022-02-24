Music calendar for Feb. 25-March 4 – Killswitch Engage, Kosh, Oak Street Connection and Lucas Brown

Fireside Music Series: Kosh – Classic rock. Feb. 25 and 26, 5:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. (509) 747-3903.

Oak Street Connection – Multi-genre cover band. Friday, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 209-6700.

Killswitch Engage – With August Burns Red and Light the Torch, metalcore. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $38. (866) 468-7623.

Lucas Brown – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 8-11 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Dirty Betty – Rock. Feb. 25 and 26, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Cole Swindell: Down to the Bar tour – Country. With Travis Denning and Ashley Cooke. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $39.75-$69.75. (509) 279-7000.

“Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown” (sold out) – Musical face-off by Beatles tribute band Abbey Road and Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $35-$75. Call for last-minute availability. (509) 624-1200.

Social Justice Concert: “Hold Fast to Dreams” – Gonzaga University Choir presents a diverse program highlighting social justice issues, Black history, LGBTQIA+, gender equity and the plight of refugees. Preconcert lecture will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. Free. (509) 313-2787.

Kaleo: Fight or Flight Tour – With Belle MT, alternative and indie music. Saturday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $39.50. (866) 468-7623.

Odyssey of the Stars – EWU presents live music show “Odyssey of the Stars” showcasing a multi-genre performance from classical to jazz. Sunday, 3 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $20. (509) 227-7638.

Echo Elysium – R&B and soul. Sunday, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill (Spokane Valley), 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

TobyMac – Christian hip-hop. With Mandisa, Danny Gokey, Ryan Stevenson and Finding Favour. Sunday, 7 p.m. Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. $15-$69.75. (800) 325-7328.

Tony Furtado – Singer-songwriter. Sunday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $18. (206) 499-9173.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Gonzaga Symphony Orchestra – Gonzaga’s Symphony Orchestra performs alongside pianist legend Alon Goldstein. Monday, 7:30 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. $13. (509) 313-2787.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

Underoath: Voyeurist Tour – Metal. With Every Time I Die and Spiritbox. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $32.50-$96. (866) 468-7623.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Free. (509) 838-7815.

“Live From Somewhere” – Live music by post-hardcore band Ghost Heart featuring Q&A session with the band before the show. Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $15.

Black Violin – Black Violin features classically trained violist and violinist Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus, who combine classical and hip-hop influences to create a distinctive multi-genre sound that is often described as “classical boom.” Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $35-$85. (509) 624-1200.

Elton Dan and the Rocket Band – Elton John tribute band. Thursday, 8-10 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $61-$71. (509) 227-7638.

Cheat Codes – EDM and pop band. Thursday, 8-10 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $20-$27. (866) 468-7623.

The Yee-Haw Hootenanny Hoedown – A musical variety show. Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m., and Sundays, 3 p.m. March 4-20. Sixth Street Melodrama, 212 Sixth St., Wallace. $15. (208) 752-8871.

Gina Chavez – Multi-ethic pop. March 4, 7:30 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. $16.50-$36. (509) 313-2787.