UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 24, 2022
No. 1 Gonzaga 89, San Francisco 73
FG FT Reb GONZAGA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Holmgren 35 8-12 3-4 0-15 1 2 21
Timme 32 8-14 4-4 3-9 8 1 20
Bolton 33 3-7 0-0 1-2 2 2 9
Nembhard 32 6-9 3-4 0-4 6 3 17
Strawther 30 6-11 1-1 2-7 0 3 15
Watson 13 0-3 0-0 1-2 1 0 0
Hickman 12 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Sallis 12 3-4 0-0 0-0 0 1 7
Totals 200 34-62 11-13 7-39 18 13 89
Percentages: FG .548, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Bolton 3-5, Nembhard 2-3, Strawther 2-4, Holmgren 2-5, Sallis 1-1, Hickman 0-1, Timme 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Holmgren 6, Hickman). Turnovers: 12 (Nembhard 3, Bolton 2, Hickman 2, Strawther 2, Watson 2, Holmgren). Steals: 9 (Holmgren 3, Hickman 2, Nembhard 2, Bolton, Watson). Technical Fouls: None.
FG FT Reb USF Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Massalski 33 6-14 2-7 2-8 0 4 14
Tape 17 1-3 1-2 2-4 0 0 4
Bouyea 40 6-15 0-0 0-3 5 0 14
Shabazz 30 6-18 3-3 0-3 2 2 17
Stefanini 23 2-6 0-0 1-3 2 1 5
Rishwain 27 4-6 2-2 1-7 0 2 13
Kunen 20 2-3 0-2 1-1 1 5 6
Meeks 7 0-0 0-1 2-2 0 0 0
Markovetskyy 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Newbury 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-65 8-17 9-31 10 14 73
Percentages: FG .415, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Rishwain 3-4, Kunen 2-2, Bouyea 2-3, Shabazz 2-7, Tape 1-2, Stefanini 1-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Massalski 6, Kunen). Turnovers: 10 (Massalski 3, Shabazz 2, Stefanini 2, Kunen, Meeks, Newbury). Steals: 4 (Kunen 2, Bouyea, Tape). Technical Fouls: None.
